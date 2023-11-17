Best premium team for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update went live on November 15, 2023, and brought a new five-star unit named Huohuo to the game. Huohuo is the latest addition to the title's Path of Abundance character roster. She wields the power of the Wind element and provides support to her team members on the battlefield.

Those who obtained Huohuo from her limited-time event banner, Bloom in Gloom, might wonder what the ideal squad for her is. This article discusses the best premium team for the character in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Blade, Clara, and Silver Wolf are the best teammates for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

This Honkai Star Rail team composition consists of Blade, Clara, Silver Wolf, and Huohuo.

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade is the main DPS of this team. He is a Path of Destruction character wielding the power of the Wind element.

Blade consumes his own HP to deal an absurd amount of Wind damage to his opponents. Upon activating his skill, the character consumes 30% of his max HP and enters the Hellscape State. When he is in this state, his basic attack gets enhanced for three turns, which can deal Wind damage to three adjacent enemies.

Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara serves as the tank/sub-DPS unit in this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She is a standard five-star character who excels in dealing damage through follow-up attacks. Treading on the Path of Destruction, she wields the Physical Element.

Clara’s primary source of damage is the follow-up attacks that Svarog launches whenever an enemy hits or attacks her. Her ultimate reduced the damage she takes from enemies while also enhancing Svarog’s Counter.

While the enhanced Counter is active, Svarog launches a counterattack, and adjacent enemies will take 50% damage from it.

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf is the primary debuffer on this team. Treading on the Path of Nihility, she was released as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Galactic Roaming.

Silver Wolf’s skill can inflict a random ally’s element type as a weakness to an enemy for two turns. While the skill is active, her enemy will take 20% more damage from the same element type. Whenever she attacks an enemy, players have a chance to inflict their target with one of three bugs she can create: reduced ATK, reduced DEF, and reduced SPD for three turns.

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo is the main healer and battery unit of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She can be obtained in the first phase of version 1.5 through her exclusive Warp banner. As a Path of Abundance character, she can buff her allies ATK and regenerate energy for them.

Huohuo’s skill restores HP and dispels a debuff of the targeted ally while also healing adjacent team members. Her ultimate can regenerate energy for the entire team, except herself, while also increasing their ATK stat for the following two turns.