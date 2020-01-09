Best Pro settings in Garena Free Fire and how to effectively use them

Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games right now. As of August 2019, Free Fire has over 450 million registered users and over 50 million daily active players. Being good at a game with such a huge player base is not an easy task, and it takes more than just regular playing to reach the top. Although it all depends on the dedication and practicing the right way, there are certain things one can do to improve the overall success rate in the game.

Most players play the game on the default settings, and although it’s not a bad way to approach the game, custom settings can do a lot. Players rarely tweak the default settings since it might disturb the gameplay, however, it’s not an intricate process and anybody can change the settings with ease. Here is a short guide on the different settings and how to use them effectively.

In the ‘Basic’ section, players can either take the North Up or Rotating option for the mini-map. In North Up, the player pointer will move while the mini-map won’t, and in the Rotating option, the mini-map will move while pointer will be fixed. Either option depends upon player preference and comfortability.

Basic settings

There are three types of controls in Free Fire being Default, Precise on Scope, and Full Control. Default is basically an aim-assist, which will automatically lock your aim on the enemy. However, this is not beneficial all the time, as multiple factors affect the aim-assist. Type of the gun, attachments used, and the number of enemies affects the aim-assist.

If a player is shooting at multiple enemies, the aim assist might not prioritize the enemy you want to shoot. Precise on Scope is a feature where the aim-assist is on for shot range and is turned off for long-range.

Full Control option entirely turns off the aim-assist, and players have to manually select the targets. Default is best for beginners while experienced players should try the Full Control setting.

Advanced Control settings

Quick Reload should be On as it makes reloading much simpler. Similarly, AWM Sniping should be set at “Hold Fire To Scope.” Apart from all these, Sensitivity is another feature that plays a major role in enhancing the gameplay. Sensitivity allows players to control the weapon movements in the game.

Auto-Pickup settings

It all comes down to preference and suitability at the end. Using the different Control options in the game might change your gameplay and success rate in the game. It's recommended to tweak settings and try in custom servers or normal matches before jumping into the ranked mode.