Best PS5 exclusive games to grab from the Days of Play sale

Days of Plays 2024 has been live since May 29, 2024, offering an amazing selection of digital titles for the PlayStation. Alongside various titles in Action, Adventure, and Horror for Playstation, the sale will give lucrative deals on the top-tier PS5 exclusives. The Days of Plays 2024 sale will last till June 12th, 2024.

Sony PlayStation recently launched the promo event for Days of Play 2024, giving us a sneak peek of all the titles on sale. The list is vast and features a plethora of games, including some of the most acclaimed PS5 exclusives. To help you find the best among them all, we have listed the top PS5 games to grab in the Days of Play sale 2024.

Best PS5 exclusives to buy in Days of Play 2024

1) God of War Ragnarök (Discounted price: $40)

Become the God of War (Image via Sony)

God of War Ragnarök is a sequel to God of War (2018), the critically acclaimed and record-breaking soft reboot of the legendary series. This sequel not only preserves the genius of its predecessor but also perfects a lot of things about it.

It is as epic as its name suggests. It takes around 55 hours to complete the game, but it never feels like a chore. Superb storytelling, wonderful character progression, and solid world-building alongside stunning gameplay and visuals make this game truly worth one’s time. The free December 2023 Valhalla DLC added more content.

2) The Last of Us Part I & Part II Remastered (Discounted price: $40 each)

Experience the brilliance on PS5 (Image via NaughtyDog)

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us series is a hit among gamers and critics alike. The first game came out on the PS3 back in 2013, and seven years later, we got The Last of Us Part II on the PS4. They were both amazing, but they weren’t made for the PS5. That’s changed now, with Naughty Dog remaking The Last of Us and remastering The Last of Us Part II for the PS5.

These updated versions keep the heart of the original games but add stunning HD graphics and the smooth performance of the PS5. You’ll follow Ellie, a teenager immune to the Cordyceps Virus, as she bonds with Joel on a dangerous cross-country journey, facing the world's worst traumas together. You should grab this title in the Days of Play sale if you are a fan of narrative-driven RPGs. Keep in mind that they don't come in a bundle, so you must purchase them separately.

3) UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED, The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle (Discounted price: $40)

Become a treasure hunter with Nathan Drake (Image via Sony)

Two Uncharted games are combined in a bundle in the Days of Play sale, Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games are essential for every fan of this series. The last part of Nathan Drake’s story is found in Uncharted 4. This mix between Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider has been one of the most popular action-adventure games in history.

You will play as Nathan Drake - a seeker of treasures from all corners of the world - who always risks his life trying to save invaluable artifacts from falling into the wrong hands. The gameplay includes exciting platforming segments, cinematic brawls, puzzles, and etcetera.

4) Spider-Man 2 (Discounted price: $50)

One of the best Spiderman games ever made (Image via Sony)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a game that you should look forward to in the Days of Play sale. Building on the success of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and continuing the story, this game utilizes various features of PS5, such as a DualSense controller and 3D audio, to give an immersive experience.

The Venom storyline is full of surprises and offers a thrilling adventure. Action never stops in this game, ranging from collectible hunting, puzzle solving, bad guys fighting, and gliding through wind winds in the city. With Peter and Miles’ unique skills plus tools, one can dive headfirst into Spidy spectacular.

5) Returnal Delux Edition (Discounted Price: $35)

Trapped by fate, release by will (Image via Playstation)

Returnal is for those who like challenging games and want to buy something new on the PS5 Days of Play sale. This visually stunning third-person action shooter offers intense combat with an unfolding story arc. On an alien planet called Atropos, you crash as Selene who is a space pilot trapped in a time loop.

Every run in this Roguelike feels different because you are collecting lore, weapons, and upgrades to break out of this cycle. Returnal stands out among other games due to its captivating narrative and inventive gameplay, along with the added depth provided by 3D sound and DualSense haptic feedback. Unlike other games on the list, this title is a semi-exclusive since a PC port has also been launched on Steam.

