Best PUBG Mobile anime names

An IGN (In-Game Name), also known as the character name in PUBG Mobile, is a component that allows players to customize and individualize their gaming experience before taking part in the battle royale. Infusing their IGNs with the charm and charisma of their favorite characters, many gamers are motivated by the captivating world of anime.

In this post, we look at a list of anime character names you can use to represent your online persona in PUBG Mobile.

Collection of anime names in PUBG Mobile

This collection, which includes fearless warriors, mysterious sorcerers, and everything in between, should stimulate your interest and motivate you to pick a catchy in-game name that displays your sense of fashion, attitude, and love for anime.

A list of anime names you can use in PUBG Mobile are:

Haruki Kurogane

Sakura Hoshizora

Aiden Mizuki

Yukihiro Tanaka

Ayame Tsukino

Kaito Takahashi

Mizuki Aoki

Kaoru Ishikawa

Amara Kurosawa

Renjiro Sato

Hikari Nakamura

Asuka Mori

Kenta Hayashi

Sora Fujimoto

Emi Suzuki

Hiroshi Yamada

Ayumi Kimura

Ryoji Taniguchi

Yuri Takahashi

Rina Kobayashi

Daichi Nakajima

Natsuki Kato

Makoto Ito

Hana Yoshida

Yuto Suzuki

Ayaka Murakami

Ren Asano

Yuna Fujita

Takashi Inoue

Haruka Aizawa

Kenjiro Sasaki

Mei Nakano

Koji Tanaka

Aiko Kobayashi

Shinji Matsumoto

Yumiko Honda

Tatsuya Kudo

Mio Takahashi

Ryota Kimura

Reina Nakamura

Kota Nishimura

Natsumi Ishida

Yuki Kojima

Misaki Yamamoto

Yusuke Suzuki

Sakura Ono

Taro Watanabe

Hina Nakagawa

Ryosuke Takagi

Ami Ishikawa

Daiki Kobayashi

Yui Sakamoto

Shota Tanaka

Nana Yamaguchi

Riko Taniguchi

Haruto Ito

Yui Takahashi

Hiroshi Sato

Asumi Nishida

Keisuke Takahashi

Yui Tanaka

Kenta Suzuki

Mei Nakamura

Ren Yamamoto

Hana Kato

Takumi Ito

Yuka Yamashita

Haruki Sasaki

Aya Suzuki

Shota Kimura

Miku Yamada

Yuto Kobayashi

Risa Takahashi

Kazuki Nakamura

Saki Ishikawa

Hiroki Taniguchi

Yuki Kato

Nanami Sato

Daiki Yamamoto

Yuna Kobayashi

Kenta Nakajima

Sakura Ito

Haruto Suzuki

Asumi Tanaka

Ryo Kimura

Akane Takahashi

Keisuke Taniguchi

Yuki Nakamura

Natsuki Yamada

Kota Kobayashi

Yui Sasaki

Shogo Matsumoto

Mei Ishikawa

Riku Suzuki

Ayaka Taniguchi

Yuto Kato

Sakura Nakajima

Haruka Yamamoto

Ren Tanaka

Yumi Suzuki

Takumi Kimura

Mio Nakamura

Hiroshi Taniguchi

Hina Kato

Daichi Suzuki

Sora Kobayashi

Yuki Tanaka

Mei Takahashi

Kota Yamaguchi

Rina Sato

Ren Yamashita

Ayumi Ishikawa

Kaito Sasaki

Nana Nakamura

Yuto Taniguchi

Sakura Kimura

Haruki Nakajima

Aya Kato

Yuki Kobayashi

Keisuke Yamamoto

Ayaka Suzuki

Ryo Tanaka

Hikari Nakajima

Kota Sato

Saki Takahashi

Daiki Ishikawa

Yui Kobayashi

Hiroshi Nakamura

Natsuki Ishikawa

Ren Suzuki

Riko Nakajima

Kenta Taniguchi

Sakura Yamamoto

Haruto Kimura

Asumi Suzuki

Shogo Taniguchi

Yumi Tanaka

Takumi Nakamura

Mei Kobayashi

Kota Taniguchi

Yuki Yamashita

Aya Ishikawa

Hiroki Tanaka

Rina Taniguchi

Ren Kato

Ayaka Nakamura

Daichi Kobayashi

Sora Tanaka

Yui Nakajima

Note that in PUBG Mobile, a distinctive name can help your account stand out and create a strong sense of identity. Select the one that best captures the enthusiasm and flair of your clan and use it to symbolize the cohesion and strength of your team on the field.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.