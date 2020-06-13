Best PUBG Mobile emulators for 2020

Gamers sometimes prefer to play mobile games on their PCs due to certain advantages.

There are a plethora mobile emulators to download, which makes it difficult to choose the best one.

rishabhbhatnagar2010 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

A lot of gamers prefer to play mobile games on their Windows systems because of advantages such as better graphics, easier controls and quicker interface. However, this can only be done by using a mobile emulator, and due to the innumerable choices available today, picking one is a task that often requires large amounts of research and time.

Picture credit: wallpapercave.com

In this article, we look at the best PUBG Mobile emulators available for download today:

5. Andy: Andy is a relatively new mobile emulator that has many impressive features. It works with mobile joysticks and has inbuilt data syncing features that allows for a seamless transition from mobile devices.

Picture credit: andyroid.net

Apart from the general advantages of playing PUBG on Windows, Andy allows users to use external mobile joysticks that otherwise only work after installing further software from the Internet.

4. Memu Play: While Memu Play has all the features that are expected off a good mobile emulator, the reason it does not rank higher on this list is that it has a minimum RAM requirement of 4 GB, thereby restricting the range of devices on which it can be used. However, what is unique about Memu Play is that your PC does not need a graphics card to run PUBG.

Picture credit: memuplay.com

Further, what differentiates Memu Play from other emulators is the fact that there is a decent range of Android games that it supports, in addition to PUBG. In any situation, if you have an old Windows device that has at least 4 GB of RAM but comes with integrated graphics, Memu Play can still be used for PUBG, along with a host of other games.

3. Bluestacks: While there is little doubt that Bluestacks is probably the best and most powerful mobile emulator available for download on the Internet today. However, like Memu Play, it also has a restricted range of devices for which it can be run. While the emulator itself is available for download on all Windows devices, the amount of lag and crashes on low-end devices makes it impossible to play any game.

Advertisement

Picture credit: bluestacks.com

For high-end devices, however, Bluestacks gives you the ability to run all Android games, and is the only mobile emulator that you will ever have to download, assuming your device fulfills the minimum-specification requirements for it to run.

2. Nox Player: Nox Player has unique features and allows you to run all Android games, just like Bluestacks. Further, Nox Player has customisable resolution settings that gives you the ability to increase the in-game performance for smoother gameplay and better graphics.

Picture credit: bignox.com

Finally, Nox Player has an easy to use-interface and comes with customizable control layouts that make the transition from mobile gaming easy.

1. Gameloop: In the end, Gameloop pips every other mobile emulator on the sheer basis of its stability and PUBG-specific customisations. The controls and layout are customisable, and there is little to no lag even on lower-end Windows devices.

Picture credit: tencentemulator.com

Gameloop was initially developed exclusively for PUBG, and due to the stable and easy-to-learn controls, the game works better than it does on most mobile devices.

As far as the best mobile emulator for PUBG is concerned, Gameloop takes the cake, comprehensively.