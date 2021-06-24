Best PUBG Mobile Lite controls layout and sensitivity settings for beginners

PUBG Mobile Lite is perhaps one of the most widely played battle royale titles for low-end Android devices, a simplified version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its original version, is highly competitive, with millions of players constantly battling it out to reach higher rankings. Hence, players are always trying to enhance their performance and beat their enemies.

One of the most significant factors for beginners while kicking off the game is the sensitivity and layout settings. These options improve a player's aim as well as movement on the battleground.

This article shares the best sensitivity settings and layout for PUBG Mobile Lite that beginners can utilize to get the best results.

Detailed guide with the best sensitivity and layout settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

Gyroscope sensitivity

Best gyroscope sensitivity settings for beginners

The gyroscope mechanism controls the recoil of a weapon. It monitors device motion and controls camera movement accordingly.

Here are the recommended gyroscope settings for PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners:

No Scope: 150%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 150%

2x Scope: 135-140%

3x Scope: 132-135%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 115-120%

6x Scope: 95-105%

8x Scope: 75-80%

Camera sensitivity

Best camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners

The camera sensitivity settings influence the in-game character's overall camera movement. It also aids in reducing the weapon's horizontal recoil.

Here are the ideal camera sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners:

No Scope: 128-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 26-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 11-15%

ADS sensitivity

Best ADS sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners

Players can improve their aim and recoil control by adjusting the ADS sensitivity settings as they are responsible for the vertical recoil of a weapon.

Here are the optimal ADS sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners:

No Scope: 128-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 26-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 11-15%

Best layout settings for beginners

The three-finger and four-finger claw layouts are the most effective in a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile Lite. Beginners, however, should stick to the two-finger layout.

In PUBG Mobile Lite, beginners can utilize the following two-finger layout:

Two-finger layout settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

This layout will help players take quick shots at enemies and have extra control over their reflexes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen