Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for accurate headshots and faster movement: A step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down variant of PUBG Mobile, was designed specifically for low-cost Android devices.

With a huge active player base across the world, competition in the battle royale genre is rising every day with players honing their skills. But for beginners, controlling the recoil of a weapon and executing perfect headshots is challenging.

Performing headshots with quicker movement speed can help players take down their enemies in a more effective manner.

Note: The sensitivity settings described in this article are intended specifically for beginners. The suggested sensitivity is less than average since players must first get used to the new settings. Furthermore, sensitivities differ from device to device. As a result, minor adjustments could be necessary.

What are the best sensitivity settings for beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Camera sensitivity

The primary camera movement action is tweaked with the amera sensitivity settings. These options will allow players to monitor their guns' horizontal recoil when scoping in. It will also help players to be quicker with their movements:

Camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 64-70%

2x Scope: 41-45%

3x Scope: 28-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-27%

6x Scope: 17-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

ADS Sensitivity

ADS Sensitivity can aid players in controlling the vertical recoil of a weapon. Here are the best sensitivity settings for newbies to control vertical recoil in the best possible way:

ADS sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 42-45%

3x Scope: 29-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-28%

6x Scope: 17-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

There is also a gyroscope option in the sensitivity settings. It detects the player's device movement and changes the camera view in-game accordingly. The gyroscope aids in managing the weapon's recoil by tracking the rotation of the device.

However, as the gyroscope is difficult to operate, beginners are recommended not to use it. It can complicate their gameplay rather than improving it.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is the better alternative to Garena Free Fire in 2021?