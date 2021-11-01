Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for headshots and recoil control in low-end Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite provides an opportunity for players to enjoy the thrill of shooter games with lower system requirements. Gamers need to have a minimum 2GB RAM Android device with a decent processor and a stable internet connection to run PUBG Mobile Lite.

Although PUBG Mobile Lite is a tailor-made battle royale shooter for lower-end smartphones, it still demands skills from the users. Though the weapon recoil patterns are not as violent as games like COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile, they still destabilize the aiming.

However, low-end Android users can optimize the different sensitivities available in the settings.

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to find the optimum sensitivity settings for better aiming and recoil control

There are three categories of sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite, and users can customize all three of them as follows:

1) Camera sensitivity

Ideal tweaks for camera sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Swiping while using a scope or without using the same is quite sluggish for some players while unstable for others. Users can choose between low, medium, and high default settings, but they often ignore one segment of sensitivities.

Therefore, one can customize camera sensitivity that helps in controlling the swiping with or without the scope while players are not firing any bullets. No Scope dominates the character movement while others aid in aiming.

No Scope - 131-140

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 61-70

2x Scope - 41-50

3x Scope - 26-35

4x Scope, VSS - 21-30

6x Scope - 11-20

8x Scope - 6-15

2) ADS sensitivity

Ideal tweaks for ADS sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

ADS (Aiming Down Sight) is crucial in most shooter games as one can recover from the recoil patterns using the same. There is an option for customizing ADS sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite that players can use to have better control over the recoil.

ADS sensitivity comes into action when players use their guns for firing and can be tweaked as follows:

No Scope - 131-140

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 61-70

2x Scope - 46-55

3x Scope - 31-40

4x Scope, VSS - 24-33

6x Scope - 16-25

8x Scope - 9-18

3) Gyroscope sensitivity

Ideal tweaks gyroscope sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Gyroscopes are not present in most low-end Android devices, but players should use them if available. An adjusted gyroscope sensitivity settings help in coping with the side-wise and vertical movements in PUBG Mobile.

No Scope - 186-195

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 176-185

2x Scope - 141-150

3x Scope - 127-136

4x Scope, VSS - 103-112

6x Scope - 87-96

8x Scope - 73-82

Although it is tough to master the gyroscope, once users have acquired an excellent command, they can counter the recoil with it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar