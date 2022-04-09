Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for no recoil in April 2022

There are a limited number of shooter games for smartphones like PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire that provide engaging and intense battlefield action with low-level spec requirements.

Free Fire has become heavier with consistent updates, but PUBG Mobile Lite has better optimization for lower-end Android devices. Thus, players do not need to own a fancy device to enjoy the realistic shooter gaming experience with the Mobile Lite variant.

The Lite variant of PUBG Mobile provides in-game content akin to the original game. The controls and graphic design are pretty similar, and one can notice similar gun mechanics and game physics in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Consequently, skill-sets in movement, aiming, recoil, and more are equally essential in the game. Thus, players can adjust their sensitivity settings to get comfortable with all three aspects.

PUBG Mobile Lite: The essential sensitivity settings to minimize the recoil (April 2022)

Before making any changes to the sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite, players need to know how the sensitivity works and the settings that the game provides. They can get the complete information regarding the types of sensitivity settings and assistance they provide by following the steps given below:

One should tap on the settings icon given on the main screen UI (Image via Level Infinite)

Step 1: Users need to open the PUBG Mobile Lite app on their smartphones and click on the "settings" icon available on the main screen UI.

Step 2: They can select the "Sensitivity" option to view the default/current settings.

Step 3: One can spot three categories in the tab that influence different kinds of controls in the game. Therefore, players need to understand the following functionalities before tweaking them:

Camera (effective for general movement and crosshair adjustment) - It influences the general motion of the character or scope when players are not firing any bullets. Thus, Camera sensitivity helps enhance or decrease the aim (crosshair) adjustment speed.

It influences the general motion of the character or scope when players are not firing any bullets. Thus, Camera sensitivity helps enhance or decrease the aim (crosshair) adjustment speed. ADS (effective for recoil) - When players are firing from a specific weapon, they can notice that each gun exhibits a specific instability pattern in response to fired bullets. This reactive instability is known as recoil, which gets influenced by ADS sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can increase or decrease their speeding and sluggishness in swiping and sliding while firing to control the recoil patterns efficiently.

When players are firing from a specific weapon, they can notice that each gun exhibits a specific instability pattern in response to fired bullets. This reactive instability is known as recoil, which gets influenced by ADS sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can increase or decrease their speeding and sluggishness in swiping and sliding while firing to control the recoil patterns efficiently. Gyroscope (effective for character's or Scope's movement in general) - As the name suggests, it aids in improving the movement skills by sensing the device's movement. The key to a master gyroscope is adjusting its sensitivity to an optimum setting which will aid in movement, recoil and aiming.

After observing the default settings and their functionality, one can make the following adjustments to get almost absolute control over recoil patterns.

1) Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity (Image via Level Infinite)

No Scope: 133-142

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 63-72

2x Scope: 42-51

3x Scope - 29-38

4x Scope, VSS - 22-31

6x Scope - 13-22

8x Scope - 7-16

2) ADS sensitivity

ADS sensitivity (Image via Level Infinite)

No Scope: 137-146

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-75

2x Scope: 46-55

3x Scope: 33-42

4x Scope, VSS: 20-29

6x Scope:14-23

8x Scope: 8-17

3) Gyroscope sensitivity

Enter Gyroscope sensitivity (Image via Level Infinite)

No Scope: 191-200

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 176-185

2x Scope - 141-150

3x Scope - 127-136

4x Scope, VSS - 106-115

6x Scope - 86-95

8x Scope - 66-75

Copying these sensitivity adjustments will provide a definite aid to users. Still, they will have to sweat it out on the battlefield or the training ground to minimize the recoil effect by understanding the patterns.

Apart from the sensitivity settings mentioned above, there is a Free Look sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite for the camera, which players' preferences should adjust.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion. Gamers should test different settings and use the setup that suits their skills and gameplay style. The settings mentioned above are merely for the references.

