Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity for sniping and close combat

Low-end Android users were the target audience for PUBG Mobile Lite as the compressed PUBG Mobile version aimed to compete against the likes of Garena's Free Fire. However, PUBG Mobile Lite's arrival didn't affect the staggering userbase of Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile Lite did make a name among fans who wanted to enjoy the popular battle royale shooter on lower-end smartphones. The game also received a good response from the players due to its efficient graphic optimization despite low resources.

However, the controls of the game, like any shooter, have been pretty tough to master. Players need to differentiate between their efficiency at distinct distances. In-game sensitivity plays a crucial role in a fight, whether it's sniping or a short-range scuffle.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Adjusting the ideal sensitivity for close combat and sniping

Before players head to the settings to make adjustments, they need to understand the different sensitivity options in PUBG Mobile Lite. One can tweak three different types of sensitivity for different distances; Camera, ADS, and Gyroscope.

Furthermore, the sensitivities can be categorized based on the distance as follows:

Close range

No Scope

Red Dot and Holographic

2x Scope

Medium range

2x Scope

3x Scope

4x Scope and VSS

Long-range

4x Scope and VSS

6x Scope

8x Scope

Many players use 2x Scope for close and mid-range fights, while 4x is more appropriate for medium and longer distances. Therefore, to adjust the sensitivities for close combat and sniping, players should keep the application of each sensitivity in mind.

Here's how players should adjust their sensitivities in PUBG Mobile Lite:

1) Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Camera sensitivity is essential when players adjust their aim or move their characters without firing any bullets.

No Scope - 132-141

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 62-71

2x Scope - 43-52

3x Scope - 25-34

4x Scope, VSS - 22-31

6x Scope - 13-22

8x Scope - 7-16

2) ADS sensitivity

ADS sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

ADS sensitivity is also crucial for adjusting and swiping on the screen with or without a scope, similar to camera sensitivity. The major difference is that ADS sensitivity comes into account whenever players use weapons. Therefore, it helps to understand the recoil patterns of specific firearms and master them accordingly after making appropriate changes in settings.

No Scope - 132-141

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 64-73

2x Scope - 47-56

3x Scope - 28-37

4x Scope, VSS - 23-32

6x Scope - 9-18

8x Scope - 7-16

3) Gyroscope sensitivity

Gyroscope sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Gyroscope is a feature present in many smartphones that players can use in a game to control motion without swiping. Therefore, it has merits like controlling recoil and maximizing the efficiency of a player's fingers in PUBG Mobile Lite.

No Scope - 186-195

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 171-180

2x Scope - 141-150

3x Scope - 123-132

4x Scope, VSS - 96-105

6x Scope - 81-90

8x Scope - 71-80

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. Do you find gyroscope helpful? Yes No 0 votes so far