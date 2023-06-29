Steam Summer Sale 2023 has finally arrived, offering some of the best deals on games from multiple genres. Steam sales are easily the biggest celebration of PC games, allowing players to add new titles to their PC library without breaking the bank. The Steam Summer Sale is also the best opportunity for players to try out new genres.

Some, like racing games, are a good investment, especially during Steam sales. Racing games are essentially the evergreen genre of video games that anyone can try out regardless of their skill level and interests.

While controllers are the best way to play them, most modern racing titles have robust keyboard and mouse support. This article lists some of the best racing game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Need for Speed Unbound to Forza Horizon 5, here are some of the best racing game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) The Crew 2 ($9.99)

The Crew 2, from Ubisoft and developer Ivory Towers, is a hybrid between two of the best arcade racing franchises — Forza Horizon and Need for Speed. From a massive open world to explore right from the get-go to extensive car customization systems, there's plenty on offer in The Crew 2.

The game's driving physics takes some getting used to, and the upgrade system can feel somewhat barebones compared to its obvious inspiration. However, The Crew 2 excels at delivering an exceptional open-world racing experience. If you want an open-world racing sandbox to try out during the Steam Summer Sale, The Crew 2 is the go-to game.

2) Need for Speed Unbound ($20.99)

The iconic arcade racing franchise, Need for Speed has lost its luster over the last few years. However, with 2019's Need for Speed Heat, the series was finally back on track, offering an amazing open-world arcade racing experience. The latest installment in the series, Need for Speed Unbound, does the same but is a tad better than its predecessor.

Need for Speed Unbound is essentially the same as NFS Heat but with minor differences. The game's unique graffiti-inspired art style is the first thing you notice. Much like its predecessor, Need for Speed Unbound offers a fantastic arcade racing experience and one of the best car customization systems.

If you are looking for a good modern arcade racer with an amazing single-player story mode, extensive car customization, and a robust online multiplayer mode, you won't go wrong with Need for Speed Unbound, especially during the Steam Summer Sale.

3) Riders Republic ($15.00)

Riders Republic might not look like a traditional racing game at first glance, but it certainly is, and a rather competent one at that. It is an open-world sandbox where you can partake in adventure sports, including mountain biking and sky diving. Made by the same team that created Steep, the gameplay is top-notch.

Although you cannot upgrade and customize cars, there are many mountain bikes and other adventure sports gear for you to unlock and personalize.

Riders Republic also features a robust multiplayer and co-op mode, allowing you to seamlessly connect with your friends for a quick race or two. If you want a relaxing and easy-to-pick-up racing experience, you can't go wrong with Riders Republic, especially during the Steam Summer Sale.

4) Dirt 5 ($14.99)

What's better than racing on asphalt? If your answer is offroad racing, you will feel at home with Codemasters' Dirt 5. The Dirt series was generally coined as a spin-off for the GRID series, which mostly focused on traditional racing formats. However, with the growing popularity of offroad racing among players, it branched into its own thing, and for the better.

Dirt 5, the latest installment in the series, is arguably the best. From a robust single-player mode with a streamlined progression system to many online and multiplayer game modes, including split-screen co-op, Dirt 5 covers all your offroad racing needs.

For a thrilling, arcade-like offroad racing experience, Dirt 5 is the ideal game to take home, especially during the Steam Summer Sale.

5) Forza Horizon 5 ($29.99)

When it comes to racing games, the Forza Horizon series is a no-brainer. Built as a game for everyone, regardless of their skill level and taste in racing games, the series has slowly made its mark on the open-world arcade racing genre. It borrows heavily from its Motorsport counterpart in terms of driving and physics.

However, the open-world racing experience it offers, mixed with many single-player and online game modes, makes it one of the most unique racing franchises.

The latest title, Forza Horizon 5, is essentially everything players love about the series, cranked up to eleven. If you want a fun and relaxed open-world racing experience, Forza Horizon 5 is the perfect game, especially with the hefty discounted price during the Steam Summer Sale.

