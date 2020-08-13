Racing games are the best titles to choose if you are looking for that daily dose of adrenaline to get you pumped up. The first game that comes to the mind while talking about racing games is Need For Speed.

The Need For Speed franchise is iconic, and definitely a fan-favourite. However, there are a few other games that you can try if you love racing. All these titles are compatible for a PC which has only 2 GB of RAM.

Five best racing games for 2 GB RAM PC

Here are the best racing games which are compatible for 2 GB RAM PC:

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit. Image: Steam.

The best part about NFS is that it gives you the opportunity to play as a police officer or a racer. There are pros and cons for both, so you can be sure that there is no added advantage if you play as a police officer. You can experience both single-player as well as multiplayer modes in this game.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core® 2 Duo 1.8 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 1.5 GB Windows® XP / 2 GB Windows Vista® - Windows 7®

OS: Windows® XP SP 3 (32-64 bits) / Windows Vista® (32-64 bits) / Windows 7® (32-64 bits)

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB DirectX® 9.0 compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (ATI® RADEON® X1950, HD 2000/3000/4000/5000 series NVIDIA GeForce ® 7 (7600 or better)/8/9/100/200 series)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Driver: San Francisco

Driver: San Francisco. Image: Nintendo.

This game has a rather cool feature named Shift. It allows you to teleport from one car to another without a break in your mission. The main story of Driver: San Francisco is also fascinating, which is one of the reasons why you would want to complete this game.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Intel Pentium D 3.0 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 4400+ 2.2 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 1 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista - Windows 7

OS: Windows XP / Windows Vista / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB DirectX 9.0-compliant card with Shader Model 4.0 or higher (ATI RADEON HD 2600 XT / HD 3000 / HD 4000 / HD 5000 / HD 6000 series & NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT / 9000 / 100 /200 / 300 / 400 / 500 series)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB

Need For Speed: Most Wanted

Need For Speed: Most Wanted. Image: Wallpaper Cave.

This is an open-world car racing game where you can take part in three events: Sprint race, Ambush race and Circuit race. In a Sprint race, you will have to travel from one place to another.

In a Circuit race, there will be two or three laps that you will have to cover by maintaining a high average speed. Finally, in Ambush race, you will have to run away from the cops.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Althon X2 2.7 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows Vista (Service Pack 2) 32-Bit

VIDEO CARD: ATI RADEON 3870 or higher performance / NVIDIA GEFORCE 8800 GT or higher performance

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Burnout Paradise

Burnout Paradise. Image: Wallpaper Abyss - Alpha Coders.

One of the best things about Burnout Paradise is that it has no rigid framework. This basically implies that you can move ahead in the game at your own pace.

This game is set in an open-world environment which you can explore. You can also take part in races with your friends and compete against each other.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: 2.8 GHz Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent (For Vista 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium 4)

CPU SPEED: 2.8 GHz (3.2 GHz for Vista)

RAM: 1.0 GB (1.5 GB for Vista)

OS: Windows XP SP2/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 9.0c Compatible 3D accelerated 128 MB Video card with Pixel Shader 3.0 or equivalent (NVIDIA GeForce 6600+ / ATI Radeon X1300+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB (EA Download Manager Users require 8.16 GB additional space for temporary installation files).

DVD-ROM: 8X speed DVD-ROM drive (Disc Users only)

Need For Speed: Shift

Need For Speed: Shift. Image: Pinterest.

If you want a game that focuses more on car driving simulation than arcade racing, then this is the game that you should play. Since it is more of a simulator game, the car handling in this game is much better than its predecessors. You can earn money by winning races and then use this money to unlock other races that you can take part in.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: 1.6 GHz Intel Core 2 or faster/AMD Athlon X2 3800+ or faster

CPU SPEED: 1.6 GHz Intel Core 2 or faster/AMD Athlon X2 3800+ or faster

RAM: (Windows XP) 1 GB RAM; (Windows Vista/Windows 7) 1.5 GB RAM

OS: Windows XP (Service Pack 3) / Windows Vista (Service Pack 2) / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB Video Card, with support for Pixel Shader 3.0 (ATI Radeon X1800 or greater; NVIDIA GeForce 7800 GT greater)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 6 GB

DVD-ROM: 8 Speed

Source of Minimum System Requirements: System Requirements Lab.