Terraria contains a variety of secret world seeds that generate worlds with alternative and unique features, and three new ones have been discovered in the 1.4 update.

Easter eggs are intentional hidden jokes or features put into a game by developers. In Terraria, players can discover a collection of secret world seeds that offer different and unique worlds compared to regular world seeds.

Many of the characteristics of the these secret world seeds are not accessible in an everyday random seed. Examples of potential features found in a secret seed include exclusive music, items, enemy behavior, graphics, and more.

This article will be showcasing three of the discovered secret world seeds for Terraria 1.4, which are Drunk World, for the worthy, and not the bees.

Best secret world seeds for Terraria 1.4

#3 - Drunk World

The Party Girl NPC replaces the Guide NPC that is typical encountered open entering the Terraria world for the first time. (Image via Archane0/YouTube)

Advertisement

This wacky Terraria seed is often considered an anniversary seed by players, as the numerical value of the seed itself is a reference to Terraria 1.4's official release date of 05/16/2020. All generation descriptions and tips typically found when a seed is being created have been replaced with random strings of digits.

The background of the generation screen also features a glowing mushroom biome with a moon that moves backwards and looks sort of like a smiley face. The console title music will also be playing as opposed to the normal title screen theme.

Observant players may also notice that the clouds somewhat resemble to head Redigit.

Upon entering this seed, players will notice that the Guide NPC will be nowhere in sight. Terraria players will instead encounter the Party Girl NPC right away. Just vesting this world once will unlock a default soundtrack for the Terraria: Otherworld soundtrack.

The rare and typically unobtainable Moon Lord Legs and Red Potion have a small chance to be found inside of chests.

Advertisement

In terms of the landscape, the Underworld's horizontal layout is actually inverted. The surface layer is slightly thicker, living trees generate much more frequently, and both evil biomes will always generate.

Seed: 05162020 or 5162020

#2 - For the worthy

The words on the word generation screen for this Terraria seed are spelled backwards. (Image via Archane0/YouTube)

This Terraria seed offers an additional challenge for players, as the difficulty of the game has been increased dramatically. The seed code for this world is a direct reference to the tooltip of the Red Potion, which is "Only for those who are worthy".

When generating the game, players will notice that all of the messages will be spelled backwards.

Defeating the enemies found in this seed will be a difficult endeavor, as the damage and defense of all enemies has been increased significantly. Some of the bosses when encountered on hardmode difficulty, may actually one-shot players.

The bosses are also either larger or smaller than normal, with changes to their AI in order to offer more difficult encounters.

As for the Terraria world itself, players will be faced with some additional inconveniences. Many of the places where there are typical pools of water have been replaced with lava. Trees and pots may drop lit bombs when interacted with. Floating islands will also always be infected, and bunnies have been replaced with explosive bunnies.

Advertisement

However, players will be able to get Red Potions from chests that will grant three random buffs as opposed to debuffs. The time to gather blocks with a pickaxe or drill has been cut in half. Precious ores such as demonite, crimtane, gold, and platinum ore can be found more often.

The Demolitionist NPC has also replaced the Guide NPC.

Seed: for the worthy

#1 - Not the bees

Most of the world found in this Terraria seed has been changed to being a jungle biome, with a plethora of hive and honey blocks available. (Image via Archane0/YouTube)

This Terraria seeds creates a world that is almost completely comprised of bee-themed biomes and related structures and items. The name of this seed is a reference to the not the bees meme that came to life with the help of The Wicker Man movie.

The majority of the game world is compromised of the jungle biome, with a plethora of hive and honey blocks available. Sticking with the bee theme, water chests and tress can generate in honey. Larvae are also plentiful in this world and can appear pretty much anywhere.

Many of the tiles found inside of this seed have been replaced with ones that are bee themed. As an example, all water has been replaced with honey except for on floating islands, in the dungeon, or inside the cavern layer found underneath the ocean biomes

Advertisement

When the world is being generated, the description on the screen will read "Generating bees".

Instead of the Guide NPC, players will immediately encounter the Merchant NPC. Luckily, players will be able to purchase a furnace from him as usual.

Seed: not the bees