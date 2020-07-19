Best sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite in July 2020

Tencent Games developed PUBG Mobile Lite for players who own low-end devices. The game, like its better version, has crossed the '100 million downloads' milestone on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite lets the players customize even the minute sensitivity settings. Finding the right sensitivity settings can enhance the gameplay to an extent.

In this article, we discuss the best sensitivity settings that the players can employ to get better at the game.

It is important to note that the players must not change the sensitivity settings often and should give time to adjust to them.

Best sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite

Sensitivity settings are a matter of preference. The settings given down below are just recommendations, and the players can change them based on their preference.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite:

Camera Settings

Camera Sensitivity

The Camera Settings aid the players to look around using the eye button. These settings help the players stay attentive and look out for enemies without moving their character’s camera angle.

These settings are essential as they determine the movement of the camera angle when the players aren’t shooting. They affect the camera angles of the players when they are scoped in or scoped out.

These settings are very crucial and play a significant role when the players are firing. The players can tweak the ADS settings according to their preference. These settings help the players to control their recoil and improve their aim. The players can compensate for the recoil by dragging their thumb down.

This article isn’t for those who use Gyroscopes. Players should never copy the sensitivity settings of others. However, they can take it as a base and amend it as per their preference.