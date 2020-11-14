Best settings to increase your FPS in Black Ops Cold War

Now that the Call of Duty franchise has gone more mainstream on PC, more and more gamers are wondering the same thing: "How do I increase my FPS?"

When Black Ops Cold War launched yesterday, many fans posed this question and tested out different settings and methods to give their FPS a little much-needed boost. After all, the difference playing at 60 FPS compared to 100 FPS is quite substantial.

So, with a plethora of players across the globe asking the same question, we thought it might be prudent to provide a one-stop guide for increasing your FPS in Black Ops Cold War. Something to note: this will be for all modes, Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies, but is more suited to MP.

Best settings to increase FPS in Black Ops Cold War

One of the first places players look when asking the above question is professional players' streams/social media accounts. Since pro players generally have more knowledge about the game, they usually have insights when it comes to this type of thing. In regards to FPS, this is no different, as pro player Justin "Silly" Fargo went over the best graphical settings for Black Ops Cold War.

Copy these video settings if you have any issues :-) have a 2070 as well, RT to save a life pic.twitter.com/BwkxJuNSAE — LAG Justin Fargo-P (@silly702) November 13, 2020

However, the term "best settings" is relative, since some players will want to play at 4K and others will want the best performance possible. For this article though, the settings used will strictly be for increasing performance in Black Ops Cold War.

Here are the best FPS-boosting settings for Black Ops Cold War:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Refresh Rate: Relative to your specific monitor

Gameplay V-Sync: Disabled

Menu V-Sync: Disabled

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Display Resolution: 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Field of View: 100

ADS Field of View: Affected

Framerate: Unlimited

Minimized Game Frame Rate Limit: 60

Texture Quality: Lowest

Model Quality: Low

Special Effects Quality: Medium

Screen Space Reflection: Low

Object View Distance: Low

Volumetric Lighting: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Dynamic Shadows: All

Special Effect Shadows: Disabled

Ray Tracing Sun Shadows: Disabled

Ray Tracing Local Shadows: Disabled

Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

NVIDIA DLSS: Quality

Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Motion Blur Quality: Low

Subsurface Scattering: Enabled

Order Independent Transparency: Disabled

VRAM Usage Target: Low (70%)

Display Gamma: Computer (sRGB)

Image via Activision

Essentially, the best settings to boost FPS require you to lower everything to either 'Low' or 'Disabled'. While your game won't look too beautiful, you should notice a dramatic increase in your FPS.

If you want to check how many frames you're getting, head into the Black Ops Cold War settings, navigate to the Interface tab, and scroll down until you see "FPS Counter". Make sure this is set to 'Shown'.