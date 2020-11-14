Best settings to increase your FPS in Black Ops Cold War

Now that the Call of Duty franchise has gone more mainstream on PC, more and more gamers are wondering the same thing: "How do I increase my FPS?"
When Black Ops Cold War launched yesterday, many fans posed this question and tested out different settings and methods to give their FPS a little much-needed boost. After all, the difference playing at 60 FPS compared to 100 FPS is quite substantial.
So, with a plethora of players across the globe asking the same question, we thought it might be prudent to provide a one-stop guide for increasing your FPS in Black Ops Cold War. Something to note: this will be for all modes, Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies, but is more suited to MP.
Best settings to increase FPS in Black Ops Cold War
One of the first places players look when asking the above question is professional players' streams/social media accounts. Since pro players generally have more knowledge about the game, they usually have insights when it comes to this type of thing. In regards to FPS, this is no different, as pro player Justin "Silly" Fargo went over the best graphical settings for Black Ops Cold War.
However, the term "best settings" is relative, since some players will want to play at 4K and others will want the best performance possible. For this article though, the settings used will strictly be for increasing performance in Black Ops Cold War.
Here are the best FPS-boosting settings for Black Ops Cold War:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Refresh Rate: Relative to your specific monitor
- Gameplay V-Sync: Disabled
- Menu V-Sync: Disabled
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
- Display Resolution: 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Field of View: 100
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Framerate: Unlimited
- Minimized Game Frame Rate Limit: 60
- Texture Quality: Lowest
- Model Quality: Low
- Special Effects Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflection: Low
- Object View Distance: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Dynamic Shadows: All
- Special Effect Shadows: Disabled
- Ray Tracing Sun Shadows: Disabled
- Ray Tracing Local Shadows: Disabled
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- NVIDIA DLSS: Quality
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Motion Blur Quality: Low
- Subsurface Scattering: Enabled
- Order Independent Transparency: Disabled
- VRAM Usage Target: Low (70%)
- Display Gamma: Computer (sRGB)
Essentially, the best settings to boost FPS require you to lower everything to either 'Low' or 'Disabled'. While your game won't look too beautiful, you should notice a dramatic increase in your FPS.
If you want to check how many frames you're getting, head into the Black Ops Cold War settings, navigate to the Interface tab, and scroll down until you see "FPS Counter". Make sure this is set to 'Shown'.