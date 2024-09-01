5 best Shanna decks in Marvel Snap

Shanna the She-Devil has quickly become a popular card in Marvel Snap due to her unique ability to add random 1-cost cards to each location at the end of the game. This ability synergizes well with various strategies, making her a versatile inclusion in many decks.

With so many deck combinations around, it can sometimes be confusing to find the right pick. That said, we have put together a list of the five best Shanna decks you can try out right away. Each deck utilizes Shanna's ability in different ways, from swarming the board with low-cost minions to high-rolling with powerful combos.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best Shanna decks in Marvel Snap

1) Zoo Deck

The Zoo Deck in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

This deck focuses on swarming the board with numerous low-cost cards to maximize the value of Shanna's ability to add random 1-cost cards to each location. It synergizes well with Ka-Zar, who boosts the power of all 1-cost cards, while Blue Marvel and Gilgamesh can further enhance the overall board strength.

The goal is to overwhelm opponents by filling locations and buffing the small minions, making it difficult for them to manage the sheer number of threats.

This is what the Zoo deck looks like:

Shanna

Ant-Man

Nico Minoru

Squirrel Girl

Dazzler

Kate Bishop

Marvel Boy

Caiera

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Gilgamesh

Mockingbird

2) Dazzler Deck

The Dazzler Deck in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

This deck combines Shanna with Dazzler, who gains power when all lanes are full. Shanna helps achieve this by filling the board with 1-cost cards, allowing Dazzler to activate her ability.

The strategy revolves around controlling the board and ensuring that all locations are occupied, while also leveraging buffs from Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel to maximize the power of your cards.

This is what the Dazzler deck looks like:

Dazzler

Shanna

Ant-Man

Sunspot

Nebula

Squirrel Girl

Iceman

Nightcrawler

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

Cosmo

3) Kazar Swarm Deck

The Kazar Swarm Deck in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

This deck utilizes Shanna to complement a swarm strategy where low-cost cards dominate. The inclusion of Zero allows for the removal of negative effects from cards like Ebony Maw, enabling their use without locking down locations.

Shanna's ability to generate additional 1-cost cards provides a late-game boost, allowing for a robust board presence that can overwhelm opponents.

This is what the Kazar Swarm deck looks like:

Shanna

The Hood

Kitty Pryde

Sunspot

Nebula

Squirrel Girl

Iceman

Rocket Raccoon

Zero

Ebony Maw

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

4) Shanna Infinity Deck

The Shanna Infinity Deck in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

This deck focuses on high-rolling with Shanna by utilizing Zabu to reduce the cost of four-cost cards, allowing for explosive plays. The combination of Invisible Woman and Dazzler helps to control the board, while Shadow King and Shang-Chi provide disruption.

The goal is to capitalize on Shanna's ability to add random 1-cost cards and create powerful combos with the reduced-cost high-impact cards.

This is what the Shanna Infinity deck looks like:

Shanna

Ant-Man

Squirrel Girl

Titania

Zabu

Invisible Woman

Dazzler

Shadow King

Shang-Chi

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Valkyrie

5) High-Rolling Shanna Deck

The High-Rolling Shanna Deck in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

This deck capitalizes on the high-roll potential of Shanna by utilizing Zabu to reduce the cost of four-cost cards, allowing for explosive plays. The combination of Hellcow and Blade helps to discard cards, creating opportunities to fill the board quickly. Shanna's ability to add random 1-cost cards can lead to powerful last-minute plays that could swing the game in your favor.

This is what the High-Rolling Shanna deck looks like:

Shanna

Zabu

Hellcow

Blade

Ant-Man

Ebony Maw

Sunspot

Nebula

Iceman

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

