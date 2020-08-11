Free Fire has cemented its position as one of the most downloaded battle royale games. Its intense gunfight, multiple modes, and attractive weapon skins have managed to keep the players hooked to the game.

While Free Fire is a unique experience in itself, there are several games that are very similar. This is primarily because many developers have now started creating battle royale games for smartphones.

In this article, we discuss some of the best shooting games like Free Fire on Android.

Best shooting games like Free Fire on android

#1 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (Image Courtesy: wallpaperflare.com)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has emerged as the pioneer of mobile eSports across the globe.

The game provides users with an exhilarating survival experience and is rated highly by several eSports experts. While there are many reasons behind the popularity of PUBG Mobile, its excellent graphics and controls are the primary. It has been downloaded over 100 million times on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.0.

#2 Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival (Image Source: Google Play Store)

Rules of Survival or ROS features 120 players jumping on an island and battling it out until the last person survives. The game is known for its in-depth arsenal, and equipment that can be used to go on man hunting. With over 50 million downloads, the game is rated 3.9 on the Google Play Store.

#3 Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (Image Courtesy: wallpaperaccess.com)

COD Mobile is another game that battle royale enthusiasts don't shy away from experiencing. The players are provided with an opportunity to try iconic maps from the renowned Call of Duty game series.

Besides the BR, there are several game modes like Frontline, Domination, and Hardpoint, that the users can relish. The game has over 100 million downloads and is rated 4.5 on the Google Play Store.

#4 Hopeless Land

Hopeless Land (Image Source: Google Play Store)

Hopeless Land is an excellent option for players to try out. It features excellent graphics, vast weaponry, and new vehicles. Like Free Fire, the last player standing emerges victorious. It has amassed over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 3.8 out of 5

#5 Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction (Image Source: Google Play Store)

Creative Destruction consists of unique features like building, gliding, and more. These features make it a 'worth-trying' option for mobile gamers. The players would have to use their creativity in the battlefield to come out triumphant. It has been rated 4.1 by the users, and has over 10 million downloads.

None of the games on this list are exact alternatives to Free Fire. They consist of similar features, and the players can try them out to have fun.