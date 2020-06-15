Fortnite: Best skins in the game

The game has become synonymous with mocking victory dances and rare character skins.

In this article, we have listed the five best skins available on the game, in no particular order.

rishabhbhatnagar2010 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

image credit: playstation.com

What sets Fortnite apart from its major competitors such as PUBG are the dance steps of individual characters. The game has become synonymous with victory dances and rare character skins that users flaunt after getting hard-earned victories.

In this article, we have listed the five best skins available in the game, in no particular order:

Best skins in Fortnite

Chief Hopper: The Chief Hopper skin was a part of Fortnite's collaboration with Netflix TV series Stranger Things, and is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. True to the TV character, Chief Hopper sports a thick beard and a commanding moustache and has an aura of authority.

credit: fortnite.fandom.com

The skin was developed to mark the release of the third season of the show and has since only gained popularity.

The Reaper (John Wick): The skin, released in a limited-time event is also very popular due to obvious reasons. The movie character played by Keanu Reeves is one of the most iconic mercenary type heroes of recent times.

image credit: fortnite.fandom.com

The skin is modelled after the character and has similar movements. As most of the skins released in limited time events generally find their way back after regular intervals, all you have to do is wait for the right time. You can then walk the streets of Fortnite as your favourite action movie hero!

Advertisement

Dark Bomber: Dark bomber is one of the most iconic Fortnite characters of recent times. It is the cube-corrected version of the brite bomber, and has a truly terrifying look.

credit: pinterest.com

Further, Dark Bomber is one of the cheaper skins on this list, costing a mere 1200 V-bucks. The skin has been released only once. However, its normal version found its way back to the store multiple times. It is only a matter of time before it returns!

Skull Trooper: Skull trooper is one of the rarest skins available in Fortnite. It was available in the store during the first seasonal events and then vanished for more than a year.

credit: pinterest.com

The Skull trooper comes with a unique pickaxe and unique victory celebrations. Due to its rarity, it is widely considered as one of the most respectable skins among regular Fortnite gamers.

Black Knight: Black Knight is also one of the rarest skins in Fortnite, and was available back during the second Battle pass period to players who reached Level 70 or above. The Black Knight skin comes with full black body armour and piercing red eyes.

credit: programguides.com

The black Knight skin has since not been available, and because of that, there are not many of them that you will find roaming around on the map.

While these are the best skins in the game in our opinion, there are some good skins too, such as The Reaper, Raven, Love Ranger, and the classic Renegade Raider. No matter which one you choose, Fortnite has a wide variety to suit all kinds of preferences.