Best smartphones under 15,000 for Free Fire in November 2020

Free Fire is one of the most widely played games in the battle royale genre. The game's content is cherished all over the world and has a huge fan following. It does not require high-specifications to run smoothly on a smartphone. But with decent hardware, a player can get the best gameplay and enjoy the game even more. If you have a budget of 15,000 INR and looking for a smartphone that can run the Free Fire game flawlessly, then this article will surely help you a lot.

Best smartphones under 15,000 for Free Fire:

#1 Realme Narzo 20 Pro:

Image via Tech YT

The best smartphone to play Free Fire under 15,000 INR is Realme's Narzo 20 Pro. The smartphone has one of the best processors to run Free Fire within this price bracket.

It has an octa-core Mediatek Helio G95 processor which clocks at 2.05 GHz and is gaming-oriented. The device also comes with 65W SuperDart fast charging, capable of charging the smartphone from 1-100 in under 40 minutes.

#2 Redmi Note 9 Pro:

Advertisement

Image via The Financial Express

The second smartphone on the list is the Redmi Note 9 Pro which has a magnificent design. Users will get an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor which clocks at 2.3 GHz speed.

The smartphone is capable of butter-smooth multitasking paired with a great set of camera lenses on both from and back. Another noteworthy feature of the smartphone is its massive 5020 mAh battery, which can easily run for 2-3 days with moderate usage.

#3 Poco M2 Pro:

Image via HT Tech

The Poco M2 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display capable of punchy colors and good outdoor brightness. It is another great option if a user is looking for a smartphone that can run Free Fire smoothly.

Advertisement

This smartphone also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.3 GHz. The processor has eight cores and runs the MIUI 11 interface based on Android 10.

Also read: How to aim better in the Free Fire game.

#4 Realme 7:

Image via TechRadar

Another smartphone from Realme on the list is the Realme 7. The mobile phone has top class specifications, including a good camera and a super smooth screen refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It has a Mediatek Helio G95 octa-core processor which clocks at 2.05 GHz. The smartphone supports 4G VoLTE connectivity and also has a 3.5mm audio jack. It runs on Realme UI v1.0 based on Android 10.

#5 Samsung Galaxy A21s:

Image via Vy Vo Xuan YT

Advertisement

Samsung is one of the most renowned brands in the country. The Samsung Galaxy A21s is one of the best options for Free Fire players under the price range of 15,000INR.

The smartphone comes with Samsung's own Exynos 850 octa-core processor. It also has a Super AMOLED display, which produces very sharp colors and has wide viewing angles.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Free Fire.

Also read: Where to find AWM in Free Fire