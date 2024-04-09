Best solo class in Deep Rock Galactic, explored

If you are planning to take on the challenge of Deep Rock Galactic solo then the Engineer is your best choice. It is the most versatile class in the game. It offers not only high damage but also utility and traversal options. Due to its high versatility and adaptiveness, the Engineer is often regarded as the “swiss army knife” of Deep Rock Galactic.

Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op game. The mechanics are designed in such a way that it motivates the players to band together and mine the resources of a planet. But if you don’t have a squad of your own, or you would like to experience a solo run, then Engineer is the best class for the job. With its turrets and platform gun, you take on waves of enemies all alone.

What are the weapons and tools that the Engineer has in Deep Rock Galactic?

Here is the list of equipments in possession of the Engineer class:

Primary Weapons:

"Warthog" Auto 210 Shotgun

"Stubby" Voltaic SMG

LOK-1 Smart Rifle

Secondary Weapons:

Deepcore 40mm PGL

Breach Cutter

Shard Diffractor

Throwables:

L.U.R.E. (holographic dwarf decoy)

Plasma Burster (four explosions per grenade)

Proximity Mine (explodes when a medium or larger enemy enters its trigger zone)

Shredder Swarm (unleashes a small bundle of friendly Shredders to attack nearby targets)

Equipment:

Platform Gun (shoots climbable platforms onto any surface)

LMG Gun Platform (constructs sentries)

"Owl" Armor Rig Armor Undersuit

Class Mods:

Maintenance Worker (grants +10% Damage and +10% Reload Speed to all Construct weapons)

Tinkerer (grants +10% XP gain)

Demolitionist (unknown)

What makes the Engineer the best choice for Deep Rock Galactic solo run?

Destroy your foes with the Engineer's powerful attacks (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

The most powerful aspect of the Engineer is his versatility. No matter what the job is, there is a tool for it in the Engineer’s belt. If there are too many enemies incoming, you can bring out your "Warthog" Auto 210, the "Stubby" Voltaic SMG, and blast the enemies to shreds. Once upgraded, all the primary weapons offer incredible damage capabilities.

On the other hand, if you find yourself surrounded, you can put down the turrets. These automated sentry guns fire at all the enemies entering their range. With the Gemini mod, you can have two turrets instead of one each time you place them. The damage can also be increased with upgrades.

Another vital aspect of Engineer’s playstyle is his ability to offer unique traversal options. Using the platform gun, you can fire spherical Plascrete. These can be used as makeshift terrains.

In a situation where you need a high ground, a safe route for an escort mission, or just an emergency escape, the Platform gun will become your best friend.

In the end, all these utilities make the Engineer such a great class for solo runs. No matter what the situation is, you will always find a solution in the Engineers toolkit. It may take some time to learn all of his skills, but once you master the Engineer, you will rarely need any other player to carry out operations.