Best souls-like game deals at Steam Autumn Sale 2023 

The Steam Autumn Sale has arrived packed with incredible deals and offers of PC games and bundles. Much like any other seasonal sale, the Autumn Sale 2023 features jaw-dropping discounts on games of various genres. From traditional role-playing titles to action-adventure to even niche management simulators, there's plenty to choose from during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

The souls-like genre has seen a massive surge in popularity in the last few years, mostly due to FromSoftware and their releases like the Dark Souls Trilogy and, most recently, Elden Ring. And if you're yet to give these games a shot, the Steam Autumn Sale is the ideal time to do so, especially with some of the best titles of the genre being offered at steep discounts.

You will find the genre's staples like the aforementioned Dark Souls Trilogy, new releases like Lies of P, and even indie classics like Hollow Knight, everything available at massive discounts. Here are some of the best souls-like game deals you should not miss out on During the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Dark Souls 3, Remnant 2, and more souls-like games to get during Steam Autumn Sale 2023

1) Lies of P

Coming from a rather lesser-known studio and publisher combo (Round8 Studios and Neowiz, respectively), Lies of P ended up surprising many souls-like fans out there. Although there have been numerous attempts at replicating FromSoftware's souls entries, Lies of P might just be that one game that comes really close.

Lies of P is essentially a hybrid between Sekiro's fast-paced combat and the interconnected-level design of the original Dark Souls. While the game takes a ton of inspiration from FromSoftware's works, it does bring its own spin to things, with a robust weapon assembly system as well as a unique "Pinocchio-inspired" story.

With a 20% discount on the game's base price during the Steam Autumn Sale, Lies of P is a must-buy for anyone looking for a quality souls-like experience.

2) Dark Souls 3

FromSoftware's games, especially the Dark Souls series, are a staple of a list like this. However, their games are notorious for usually not going on sale, especially on PC. That's precisely why we recommend Dark Souls 3, which is currently available at 50% off during the Steam Autumn Sale. It's basically everything players loved about the first two titles, cranked up to eleven.

From a mostly interconnected level layout, a la the original Dark Souls, to a fast-paced and more flashy combat system, akin to Dark Souls 2 and Bloodborne, Dark Souls 3 is effectively the definitive "Dark Souls experience." Additionally, you can pick up the Deluxe Edition, which comes bundled with the two DLCs, adding a wealth of extra content.

3) Nioh 2

Besides FromSoftware, there are very few developers known to be able to craft unique and engaging souls-like experiences. Team Ninja is one such rare studio, best known for their Nioh series, featuring a unique spin on the souls-like formula, complete with a super satisfying combat system. And Nioh 2 arguably is the best game the studio has ever produced.

if you're looking for a game to spend countless hours min-maxing your build, grinding for powerful weapons, and mastering a complex yet rewarding combat system, then Nioh 2 is the perfect pick. It's currently going for 40% off during the Steam Autumn Sale and includes all the DLCs, which amounts to over 100 hours worth of content.

4) Remnant 2

On the surface, Remnant 2 might look far removed from anything that resembles a traditional souls-like. At its core, Remnant 2 is a third-person shooter, with emphasis on co-op gameplay, over the traditional single-player hack-and-slash melee-focused experiences that souls-likes are mostly known for. However, Remnant 2 is still a souls-like, through and through.

With a robust build crafting system, expansive and interconnected levels, as well as challenging but fair boss fights, Remnant 2 is easily one of the best souls-likes to have released this year. While advertised as a co-op title, you can choose to play it solo from start to finish and still have a fun and engaging experience.

While players might take some time to get used to the game's combat system and quirks, it's totally worth investing the time. Remnant 2 is currently available at a 30% discount during the Steam Autumn Sale.

5) Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is another big souls-like release of this year, but one that got swept under the rug by many fans of the genre due to its poor technical state upon release. Fortunately, with weeks of updates behind it, the game is finally in a significantly more polished state on all platforms, making it a worthy pick for anyone looking to scratch their souls-like itch.

On paper, Lords of the Fallen is essentially a dark fantasy action RPG, one that takes heavy inspiration from the original Dark Souls in terms of level design and combat. However, there are some great in-game ideas that do feel revolutionary.

Additionally, Lords of the Fallen, much like Remnant 2, is among the few games built using Unreal Engine 5, making it one of the best-looking souls-likes out there. Lords of the Fallen is currently available at a 34% discount during the Steam Autumn Sale.