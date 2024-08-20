10 best Spirits you should equip in Black Myth Wukong

Spirits in Black Myth Wukong can help you turn the tide of battle in an instant. With the simple press of a button, the Destined One can take the form of various enemies who you’ve bested in the past to deliver some devastating damage. Spirits can be acquired by defeating stronger versions of enemies that can be found throughout the world and are marked by a blue aura.

There are tons of spirits in the game, but not all of them are equal. Some perform way better than others. This article lists ten of the best Spirits you should equip in Black Myth Wukong.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

What are the 10 best Spirits to equip in Black Myth Wukong?

1) Earth Wolf

Trending

Earth Wolf is excellent for building up focus (Image via GameScience)

As its name suggests, this Spirit in Black Myth Wukong allows you to take the form of an Earth Wolf. As soon as you finish your transformation, a rushing attack is launched, and the Earth Wolf stomps on everything in its path. This deals a ton of damage and also ends up staggering the enemy.

You can combine this transformation with the Immobilize spell in Black Myth Wukong to create a nice combo. More often than not, using these two in tandem will take care of most threats. You will also gain a small amount of Focus.

2) Civet Sergeant

Civet Sergeant is one of the fastest spirits in the game (Image via GameScience)

The Civet Sergeant can juggle twin blades and hurl them at the foe’s chest. Once you take the form of this Spirit, it will skip to the side and throw its blades at the enemy, dealing a decent amount of damage. If the blades connect with your target, they can also stagger them.

The best part about this Spirit is that it gives a boost to your Attack power when you have it equipped. A little bit of extra damage can go a long way toward defeating some of the toughest opponents Black Myth Wukong has in store for you.

Also Read: How to craft medicine in Black Myth Wukong

3) Apramana Bat

Apramana Bat shoots ice from the skies (Image via GameScience)

The Apramana Bat Spirit leaps forward upon transforming and then floats into the ear to deliver two gusts of ice-cold wind. If the attack connects, you will deal Frost Damage. You could even end up freezing your opponent in place if their frost gauge is maxed.

While this Spirit may not give any additional benefits, it more than holds its own in battle and can help you take down the toughest of foes.

4) Centipede Guai

Centipede Guai is extremely useful in boss fights (Image via GameScience)

When you use this Spirit, the Destined One takes the shape of a Centipede Guai and curls up into a giant ball. He then spins forward, dealing damage to and crushing all enemies in his path.

If used against a boss, the Centipede Guai also has the chance to stagger the boss at the end of its attack. Moreover, your movement speed gets a slight boost whenever this Spirit is equipped. This makes dodging and navigating the battleground much easier.

5) Clay Vajra

Clay Vajra excels at crowd control (Image via GameScience)

Clay Vajra may not be a popular choice, but it can definitely hold its own in a pinch. Near the end of the game, you will often have to take on multiple enemies at once. That’s where this Spirit shines brightest. When it is used, the Destined One takes the form of a Clay Vajra and sprays fire all around his surroundings. This is an excellent move for taking out multiple enemies at once.

Last but not least, your burn resistance is also moderately increased if you have the Clay Vajra Spirit equipped in Black Myth Wukong.

6) Wandering Wight

Wandering Wight is great at dealing prominent damage (Image via GameScience)

In terms of pure damage output, Wandering Wight is perhaps the best spirit in Black Myth Wukong. When used, the Destined One takes the form of the Wandering Wight and slams its Bronze Skull into your enemies to deliver a single devastating blow. This is great for taking a massive chunk of health away from enemies.

Moreover, when you have the Wandering Wight spirit equipped your defense will also gain a +20 boost which is quite a lot during the early hours of the game. This boost is essentially an extra armor set for the first two chapters.

7) Non-Pure

The Non-Pure spirit uses a spade to deliver multiple attacks (Image via GameScience)

After using the Non-Pure spirit, the Destined One will take the form of a monk equipped with a spade. He then swings this spade around to deliver multiple strikes to your opponents, dealing a good amount of damage along the way. The Non-Pure spirit is excellent for crowd control and is also useful against powerful enemies, but you have to make sure every hit of the monk’s combo lands.

While you have the Non-Pure spirit equipped, your Damage Reduction is boosted for a brief period whenever you use the Rock Solid spell. So, if you’re planning on using Rock Solid, you cannot go wrong with the Non-Pure spirit.

8) Tiger’s Acolyte

Tiger’s Acolyte spirit flashes forward to deliver a devastating slash (Image via GameScience)

The Tiger’s Acolyte spirit allows the Destined One to take the form of the miniboss you face shortly after defeating Tiger Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong. The Tiger’s Acolyte draws out his sword and flashes forward in an instant to deliver a devastating slash to your enemies. This Spirit is best used against bosses to quickly deal a hefty amount of damage.

Your critical damage is also boosted when you have the Tiger’s Acolyte Spirit equipped. So, you can combine this spirit with the Cloudstep spell to get off some devastating blows with relative ease, making it one of the best spirits in the game.

9) Non-White

Non-White lets you take the form of a humanoid creature (Image via GameScience)

When the Non-White spirit is used, the Destined One leaps towards the enemies in the form of a humanoid creature. The Non-White spirit will first deliver two quick attacks and then curl up and sprout thorns all over its body, dealing further damage. This is an excellent attack to help you get out of a pinch.

While you have the Non-White spirit equipped in Black Myth Wukong, your Poison and Frost damage is also moderately increased. So, if you like to play around with elemental damage, this could be an excellent pick for you.

10) Turtle Treasure

Turtle Treasure spirit can one-shot most fodder enemies (Image via GameScience)

The Turtle Treasure spirit shines when used against bosses in Black Myth Wukong. But, you will need to buy yourself some time before using it. When used, the Destined One will take the form of Turtle Treasure and use his mallet to fly into the sky and deliver a devastating bone-crushing strike from above. This deals a ton of damage and can one-shot most fodder enemies in the game.

Moreover, while you have this spirit equipped, the damage dealt by your Heavy Attacks which consume 3 to 4 focus attacks also gets a moderate boost. Heavy Attacks that use 3 or 4 focus points are already pretty strong, and this just pushes them even further.

Also Read: 5 best combat tips for Black Myth Wukong

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback