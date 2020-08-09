Spy games have always been loved by players all over the world. While some people prefer violence and action, some players love to use stealth mechanics to their advantage.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is one of the best stealth games out there. The best part of the gameplay is that you can experiment with the stealthy approach according to your preference.

If you have played Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and are looking for more stealth games, then you have come to the right place for recommendations.

5 best stealth games like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

These are the best stealth games like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain:

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4. Image credits: WallpaperAccess.

This game is all about stealth and sniping. With World War 2 as the backdrop, you have the liberty to get creative with the gameplay of this title.

You can set traps for your enemies and crawl around to find the perfect opportunity to shoot them. You can also steal papers from the dead bodies of the ones you shot to retrieve information. Remember to use natural sounds to shoot your enemies incognito.

The Last of Us

The Last of Us. Image credits: Wallpaper Cave.

If you love survival horror games, then The Last of Us is for you. The game is applauded for its story, characters, and stealth mechanics.

The key to this game is to use the Listen Mode carefully. With the help of this mode, you can hear where your enemies are hiding and also discover secrets.

Thief: Deadly Shadows

Thief: Deadly Shadows. Image credits: HipWallpaper.

This whole game is standing on one mechanic and that is stealth. Since you're just a thief, you won’t have fancy weapons to kill your enemy with. So remember that stealth is your only friend.

You will have to be very careful while doing your job by avoiding the keen eyes of the guards. If you get caught, you'll die. So you need to have good lock-picking skills and patience to use distraction tactics and evasion to your advantage.

Dishonored series

Dishonored series. Image credits: Franchise - Dishonored.

You will surely like this game as there are various types of stealth mechanics that you can use to take down your enemies. The game also has a lot of action. If you don’t like to completely depend on stealth, then you can also push your enemies to win.

The fact that you can completely avoid killing any enemy and still win the game is also great. All you need to do is lay low and avoid getting spotted, because if you do, then the only way to ensure your safety is by killing your opponent.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell series

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell series. Image credits: Kotaku.

You are bound to find many similarities between Metal Gear Solid 5, Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, and Splinter Cell: Blacklist. If you are not into too much action, however, you can avoid Splinter Cell: Conviction and Splinter Cell: Double Agent.

You will have to step into the shoes of a secret agent named Sam Fisher who will be sent on various missions. The most important aspect is to successfully complete the missions without blowing away your cover.