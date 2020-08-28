Best stylish name generators with symbols for PUBG Mobile and Free Fire

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most famous battle royale games. Both are about surviving till the end and provide many powerful weapons to choose from, which makes it easier to defeat enemies.

The titles also allow you to accessorise your characters in many ways. From choosing various skins to different costumes, there are many options that you can indulge in.

Since nicknames in Free Fire and PUBG Mobile form a vital part of the identity of players, they usually like to choose a cool and stylish nickname to stand out. If you are one of those gamers, you have come to the right place, as we have selected three name generator sites that will help you to make your name unique!

Three best name generator websites for PUBG Mobile and Free Fire

These are some of the best options to select your nicknames for these games:

1. Nickfinder.com

This site is the most versatile nickname generator that you can choose for generating names for PUBG Mobile and/or Free Fire. It will suggest to you some suitable monikers that are all the rage. If you are not satisfied with this, you can always type in the name of your choice and leave it to the website to generate a cool and stylish IGN. There are also fancy text symbols that you can use to customise your name. Check it out here.

2. Gaming Nickname Generator

This name generator website is also chosen by many Free Fire and/or PUBG Mobile players for choosing their nicknames. The best part is that it offers a wide variety of fonts. You can type in the name of your choice, which will then appear in many stylish fonts. For copying the nickname, you need to click on it, then head over to your profile in one of the two games and paste the same! Check it out here.

3. Fancytext

This online address is like any other text generator website. All you need to do is put the name of your choice in the 'Input Text' box. Once done, you can see the name appearing in stylish fonts, including various symbols. You can easily copy the desired IGN by clicking the 'Copy' option beside the suggested moniker. After copying the best one, set it as your PUBG Mobile and/or Free Fire nickname. Check it out here.