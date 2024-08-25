Super Archer Blimp is currently one of the most popular attack opening strategies in Clash of Clans. It helps players clear the base core, including some crucial defenses like Inferno Towers, Eagle Artillery, and X-Bows. As the name suggests, Super Archer Blimp includes using the clan castle's Super Archers and Battle Blimp at the beginning of the attack to clear defense compartments. Invisible, Clone, and Rage spells are used on Super Archers to boost their attack speed and damage to clear the core easily.

In this article, we will explore the best Super Archer Blimp attack strategies in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Super Archer Blimp attack strategies in Clash of Clans

1) Super Archer Blimp DragLoon

Super Archer DragLoon attack (Image via SuperCell)

Following is the army composition of Town Hall 12 Super Archer Blimp DragLoon attack strategy:

12 Dragons

6 Balloons

1 Super Wall Breaker

2 Archers

1 Rage spell

2 Clone spells

3 Invisible spells

Super Archers, Battle Blimp, and Invisible spells (Clan castle)

Super Archer Blimp DragLoon is one of the best air attack strategies in Clash of Clans. This attack focuses on using the Super Archer Blimp opening strategy to clear Eagle Artillery, Town Hall, and some other crucial defenses.

Battle Blimp is dropped at the beginning of the attack with a Balloon to reach the desired location. Once the Blimp reaches the right location, it is intentionally opened and Super Archers are dropped.

Invisible, Clone, and Rage spells are used to help Super Archers clear the base core. Once the core is cleared, Dragons, Grand Warden, and Balloons are used to target the remaining defenses. Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Super Wall Breakers are used to clear outside remaining buildings.

2) Super BarbArch Hybrid

Super BarbArch Hybrid attack strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via SuperCell)

Following is the army composition of Town Hall 12 Super BarbArch Hybrid attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

42 Super Barbarians

4 Super Wall Breakers

3 Archers

1 Balloon

1 Lava Hound

2 Clone spells

5 Invisible spells

Super Archers, Battle Blimp, and Rage spell (clan castle)

Super BarbArch Hybrid is another powerful Super Archer Blimp attack strategy that can be used by Town Hall 12 or higher players to get three stars. Battle Blimp is dropped at the beginning of the attack with Lava Hound and Balloon to reach the base core easily.

Once the Battle Blimp reaches the right defense compartment, it is opened, and invisible spells are used immediately. Clone and Rage spells are also dropped to increase Super Archers' attack speed and damage. Once the base core is destroyed by Super Archers, players should start the attack by dropping Super Barbarians.

Super Barbarians, Ground Grand Warden, Archer Queen, Barbarian King, and Super Wall Breakers should be used together to clear the remaining defenses. Players should use Super Barbarians in small groups of seven or eight each to get maximum benefit of their rage ability.

3) Super Archer Electro DragLoon

Super Archer Electro DragLoon (Image via SuperCell)

Following is the army composition of Town Hall 12 Super Archer Electro DragLoon attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

7 Electro Dragons

6 Balloons

1 Lava Hound

2 Archers

1 Super Wall Breaker

1 Rage spell

2 Clone spells

3 Invisible spells

Super Archers, Battle Blimp, and Invisible spells (clan castle)

Super Archer Electro DragLoon is one of the best Town Hall 11 or higher air attack strategies in Clash of Clans. This attack strategy can be used both in multiplayer and clan war battles to get perfect three stars.

Super Archer Blimp is used to clear the base core with the help of Invisible, Rage, and Clone spells. Players should use a Lava Hound with Battle Blimp for it to reach the base core without taking much damage from Air Defenses. Once the core is destroyed, Electro Dragons and Balloons are dropped with Grand Warden to clear the remaining base.

Electro Dragons should be dropped at a distance from each other to make the best use of their chain damage ability. Drop the Archer Queen and Barbarian King to distract defenses and clear outside buildings. Use Super Wall Breakers to help the heroes target inside defensive buildings too.

