If you are into survival games, then you must have played Last Day on Earth: Survival on your smartphone. It lets you unleash all the survival strategies that you know, and gives you complete control of the character.

Last Day on Earth: Survival is popular for its simple gameplay and the range of survival strategies that it lets the players apply.

Survival games are yet to come entirely in the mainstream and have a lesser audience than games of other genres.

Five best games like Last Day on Earth: Survival

These are five best games like Last Day on Earth: Survival:

How to Survive 2

How to Survive 2. Image: God is a Geek.

Like most survival games, you need to look for food and shelter in this game. You also need to craft your own weapons and tools in order to defend yourself against the zombies. You can play this game with your friends as it supports multiplayer mode.

Set up a camp and use strategies to outsmart zombies in this survival game. You can invite up to 16 players in your lobby, and four of them can play simultaneously.

System Requirements (Source: Steam)

Advertisement

OS: Windows 7 or higher 64 bits

Processor: Intel i5 3 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 660 or Radeon R7 200 series - DirectX 11 compatible

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 8 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 compatible card

Don’t Knock Twice

Don’t Knock Twice. Image: ArtStation.

If you have watched the movie, Don’t Knock Twice, then you will surely love the game inspired by it. This first-person horror game traces the story of a mother who is trying to save her daughter from the clutches of a witch.

Solve puzzles and take the help of clues to get ahead in this game. It also supports Virtual Reality based gaming.

System Requirements (Source: Steam)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 equivalent or greater

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970 / AMD Radeon™ R9 290 equivalent or greater

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: VR Minimum Spec

Colony Survival

Colony Survival. Image: Pinterest.

This game has the vibes of a city-building game as well as a survival game. You can build your very own colony and run it the way you want, like any other city-building game.

The twist of survival comes when you need to protect your colony and its members against the attack of monsters every night. You can lock new jobs, weapons and upgrades as you progress in the game.

System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7 SP1 & newer, 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-2300 (2.8 GHz quad-core) or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 750 or equivalent, 2 GB VRAM, 1920x1080 display

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 1 GB available space

Survivalist

Survivalist. Image: PCGameBenchmark.

Follow the footsteps of Joe Wheeler, who comes out of his protected place after the destruction of a civilization in search of food. Your goal will be to find out the others who have survived this disaster and then build a close-knit community.

Remember to think twice before taking a decision because your actions will have consequences. The game blends Action-RPG and strategy elements perfectly together.

System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7 or 8

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX10-capable graphics card

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 160 MB available space

Additional Notes: A mouse with a mouse wheel on the middle button is recommended (or a XINPUT gamepad). If in doubt, play the demo!

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2. Image: Wallpaper Cave.

Join a police officer and a college student to save Raccoon City from the deadly zombies that have infested it. The game is fast-paced, and every twist and turn will make you wonder if the two characters will be able to survive till the end.

The immersive background music and the realistic graphics will only add to the excitement.

System Requirements (Source: Steam)