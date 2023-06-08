Kazuha is one of the best and most wanted characters in Genshin Impact. Soon, travelers will have a chance to pull him as he will return in less than a week with his rerun banner in the second phase of version 3.7. On that note, building this wandering samurai can be tricky because players usually want a lot of Elemental Mastery stats on him to increase his Elemental Damage bonus buff.

At the same time, Kazuha might also need a good amount of ER for smooth rotations. This begs the question, which F2P weapon should fans choose for him - Favonius Sword or Iron Sting? This Genshin Impact article discusses these weapons' stats and which would be more effective on Kazuha.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Which weapon is better for Kazuha, Favonius Sword, or Iron Sting?

Favonius Sword

Kazuha with Favonius Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

First, let's talk about the two best F2P weapons for Kazuha in Genshin Impact. The first is the Favonius Sword, which provides up to 61.3% Energy Recharge at level 90 and additional particles from its passive. It is a solid option for Kazuha if the overall burst cost of the entire party is huge and there are energy issues. Using Favonius Sword provides very smooth rotations and allows characters to loop.

Iron Sting

Iron Sting is one of the best F2P weapons in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The main reason why Iron Sting is one of the best options for Kazuha is because of the Elemental Mastery the weapon provides from its secondary stat. As previously mentioned, he needs a lot of EM since his additional damage bonus is directly based on his EM. Thanks to his passive skill, he can buff 0.04% of his total EM as an Elemental Damage bonus to all party members.

Iron Sting provides 165 EM from its secondary stat, which means Kazuha can turn it into a 6.6% Elemental Damage bonus for the entire team, which is a huge buff. Additionally, the passive of the weapon also increases its wielder damage by 6% at R1 up to 12% at R5, essentially increasing the Anemo character's personal damage as well.

Conclusion

Iron Sting is overall better in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Iron Sting is overall the better option in terms of providing more buffs and damage than Favonius Sword in teams that do not require a lot of rotations. However, building some ER on Kazuha via artifact sub-stats would still be recommended so that he has at least 150% ER. Another option is to build a battery with another unit in the team.

At the same time, Favonius Sword can be a good option for teams with energy issues and no battery unit other than Kazuha. Ultimately, it all comes down to the team comps each Genshin Impact player uses.

