Best tips and tricks for combat in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is now out for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. It isn’t your average turn-based RPG, blending layered and tactical gameplay and demanding quick reflexes. Combat in this Belle Epoque-inspired world is all about understanding its complex systems and using them to your advantage.

Ad

Here are some of the best tips and tricks to help you master combat, take down tougher foes, and keep your expedition alive.

7 tips and tricks for combat in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

1) Explore for Loot

The Continent hides secrets around every corner in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

You might think exploration is secondary, but that’s a mistake. The Continent is packed with hidden items, side encounters, and optional enemies that drop valuable rewards.

Ad

Trending

Use your jump to poke into corners, follow dead-end paths, and backtrack often. What looks like filler is usually hiding something useful — materials, currency, or even something powerful. You will be grateful for that extra loot later.

2) Always strike first

Always initiate combat with a First Strike in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Whenever possible, initiate combat with a First Strike. Getting the first move in combat puts you at the top of the turn order and lets you attack before enemies even react.

Ad

Start the fight on your terms — Free Aim right away, set up buffs, or focus fire on glass cannon enemies. First Strike is your pre-fight advantage, so don’t waste it.

3) Dodge first and parry later

Study and learn the enemy's pattern to get an upper hand in a fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Before enemies strike, they show signs of what they’re about to do. So, learn their patterns. Dodging is more forgiving and a great way to stay alive while learning an enemy's rhythm.

Ad

Once you’ve nailed their tells, start working on your parries. A perfect parry not only avoids damage but earns you an AP boost, which is super valuable for skill spam. It’s risky, sure, but the payoff is huge if you can time it right.

4) Use Free Aim

Free Aim does burn AP, but it’s worth it in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Don’t just forget about Free Aim. This real-time shooting mechanic lets you manually aim and shoot enemies during your turn, especially effective for taking out flying enemies or targeting glowing weak spots.

Ad

It does burn AP, but it’s worth it. Hitting a weak point can knock off major chunks of HP or even cause a one-shot if timed right. You can unload multiple shots in one turn, so plan your AP pool wisely.

5) Train with Maelle

Maelle is your in-game training partner in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Maelle, Gustave’s foster sister, challenges you to duels during the prologue. These aren't just for fun — they’re essential for practice. Her friendly battles let you explore the combat system without major consequences.

Ad

The more you rematch Maelle, the better you'll understand real-time dodging, parrying, and how AP (Attack Points) management works with turn-based mechanics. Think of Maelle as your in-game sparring partner — train with her until these mechanics feel second nature.

6) Learn each character

Every expedition member is completely different in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Every expedition member has a completely different gameplay. Gustave’s prosthetic arm builds up devastating charged attacks, Lune juggles elemental stains for combo effects, and Maelle uses a fencing stance system for counterattacks and flow control.

Ad

Don’t treat them all the same. Learn each one's quirks and you’ll unlock synergies that make hard fights way easier. Ignoring these mechanics is like playing with half a controller.

7) Understand Pictos and Lumina Systems

Use a Pictos for four battles and master it in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Pictos are equippable items that boost core stats and carry passive bonuses called Lumina. If you use a Pictos for four battles, you will master it and unlock its Lumina permanently for any team member.

Ad

This lets you spread powerful passives across your party by just investing Lumina Points. Rotate your Pictos often to master them and build a more versatile team. It's a little grindy, but the long-term benefits are worth it.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 throws you into a world that’s as stylish as it is brutal. The combat demands that you pay attention, practice, and adapt. So, follow these tips, keep adapting, and you’ll rise from a rookie to a real expedition legend in no time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.