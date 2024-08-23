Best tips to use ambush attacks in Honor of Kings

Honor of Kings is turning into a global phenomenon within weeks after its release. Tencent's blockbuster title is taking the world by storm since its global release. Millions of players are battling it out among themselves to prove their mettle in the Hero's Gorge. The game features intense action where players are put to the test and to be the best in the arena players must strategize accordingly.

Using different tactics to outsmart your enemies is essential to win battles in this popular MOBA. One of the best ways to beat your opponent is by ambushing them. Using these tactics effectively can significantly improve your performance and lead your team to victory.

Here are some essential tips to master ambush attacks in Honor of Kings.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Understanding the ambush tactic and hero selection

Learn the different tactics to execute the perfect ambush (Image via Level Infinite)

Ambush attacks in Honor of Kings, rely on surprise and positioning. Players can set up ambushes by hiding in bushes or behind obstacles, waiting for enemies to approach. The tactic is effective for catching opponents off guard, especially when they are isolated or overextended.

Heroes with stealth abilities, high burst damage, or crowd control can capitalize on the element of surprise. For instance, heroes like Liu Bei or Daji can deal a great amounts of damage quickly, making them ideal for ambush steps in Honor of Kings.

Coordination and timing are important while planning an ambush

Communication is vital while preparing and executing an ambush. Use pings to signal your teammates when you are ready to engage or when you spot an enemy. Coordinating attacks ensures that your team can follow up effectively, overwhelming the enemy before they can react.

For example, if a jungle is approaching from behind, the laners should be ready to engage the enemy from the front. Wait for the right moment when the enemy is at its most vulnerable. One such moment could be when they are on low health or distracted by minions.

Engaging too early can lead to unfavorable trades, so it's important to assess the situation before striking. While analyzing the situation also be aware of the different tactical positions on the map.

Keep an eye on enemy movements and anticipate their paths. If you notice an enemy moving towards a lane without vision, it may be an opportunity to set up an ambush. Additionally, always be aware of your surroundings to avoid being counter-ambushed.

By mastering the aforementioned strategies you can become a formidable force in Honor of Kngs, turning the tide of battle with well-timed ambush attacks.

