Shadow Fight 4: Arena is an action RPG popular among PvP players. This title has a ton of heroes to choose from and you need three to create the perfect team. Each character possesses unique skills and abilities that can be further upgraded to make them even more effective.

However, many players struggle to win matches in the Championship Horizon mode of the game as the matches are more difficult than the traditional ones.

Hence, we prepared a list of tips you can use to win more matches in Shadow Fight 4: Arena's Championship Horizon mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What is Championship Horizon?

Championship Horizon is the leaderboard in the Shadow Fight 4: Arena. When you play in this mode, you have the opportunity to score more and get on top of the leaderboard to win exciting rewards. If you manage to reach the top, you will receive 7000 gems to use in-game. If you reach second place, you will get 5000 gems, whereas the third place will award 3000 gems.

However, most players are trying to top the Champion Horizon leaderboard, with some having hours and hours of gameplay experience. Mastering the basics of controls and smashing random buttons will not get you the win in this mode and you must seriously improve your game to defeat the competition.

Best tips to win more matches in Shadow Fight 4: Arena Championship Horizon mode?

June in Shadow Fight 4: Arena (Image via Nekki)

1) Do not spam the attack buttons

One of the most common mistakes most Shadow Fight 4: Arena Championship Horizon beginners make is that they spam the attack buttons. You will quickly learn that this is not as effective as you may have thought.

Smashing these buttons can be worse if your opponent counters your attack and turns it into a combo. We suggest that you learn to dodge and block incoming attacks and use them in combination with the attack button.

2) Learn the pros and cons of a character before using one

Picking up a random character and hoping it will help you win matches is not how you should play Shadow Fight 4: Arena Championship Horizon.

Instead, you should take your time to learn the strengths and weaknesses of each character before you start using them. You can go to the hero library to check out their details.

Additionally, you can tap the "How to play" button on each character to get the opportunity to try out some of their moves against AI.

3) Use ground kicks only when you are close enough to hit your target

Fighting gameplay in Shadow Fight 4: Arena (Image via Nekki)

A ground kick is an overpowered attack but only if you can hit your target. Using it would be pointless if your opponent is far away from you. By doing this, you not only risk counter-attacks but also slow down your recovery. As such, it takes longer for your character to get back up.

Make sure you execute a ground kick only when you are close enough to hit your target.

4) Learn to block ground kicks

AI in the game is not trained to spam ground kicks. Some players are so used to playing against AI that they believe real gamers wouldn't use ground kicks, but that's not true. Some gamers spam the ground kicks in Championship Horizon and you will go down hard if you can't block them.

You must learn to efficiently block ground kicks, especially if you want to trigger a shadow ability.

5) Try blocking combos instead of trying to counter-attack

Getting caught in a combo is not fun, and it will be even worse if they follow up with a chain attack. A lot of players tend to do an attack, making it even easier for your opponent to initiate a chain attack. Don't make the same mistakes that others do. Instead of attacking, try to block the combos.

If you practice more with the above-mentioned tips, you will soon become unstoppable in Championship Horizon mode. Also, don't use a single hero in every match.

