Best Valorant pro player for every agent in the game

After the massive success of League of Legends, Riot Games introduced its first FPS game ‘Valorant’ on 2 June 2020. Valorant has quickly grown to become one of the most-played competitive FPS esports titles.

Many former Counter-strike professionals switched to Valorant to explore the opportunities in this new game. Riot was inspired to organize multiple tournaments. Riot has already announced the Valorant Masters' Tour in multiple regions for this year.

However, with the increasing popularity of the competitive scene every day, new players are coming to the limelight as well. With some impressive skills, they are also throwing the challenge to the renowned players to maintain their crown.

Top Valorant professionals for every agent

There are currently 15 agents in the game. All the agents have a different set of abilities which makes them unique. It demands a lot of synergy between agents to win a match in Valorant.

Here are the best players for every agent in the game.

#1 - Brimstone - Team Jupiter Barce:

Brimstone is one of the controllers in the game. With Smoke, Molotovs, and Steam Beacon, a Brimstone main can be a perfect team player.

Team Jupiter Barce [Brimstone Main]

There are very few players who can use this agent perfectly. Takebayashi 'Barce' Ryo, from Team Jupiter, is arguably the best Brimstone player in the game. Team Jupiter is a team from Japan and Barce is one of the most consistent players for his team. Very few players can utilize the flexibility Brimstone brings to a professional Valorant team, as Jupiter Barce does.

#2 - Phoenix - TSM Drone:

Phoenix is one of the most used duelists in Valorant. Flashes, Molotovs, and Fire-walls can help his team enter or retake a site.

TSM Drone [Phoenix Main]

Taylor Drone Johnson, from TSM can use Phoenix quite efficiently. He uses the flashes and other abilities at the perfect time to eliminate opponents. This helps his team get the control of a site.

He was the runner-up in the Valorant First Strike NA in 2020 with TSM.

#3 - Sage- LG Stellar:

Sage is a sentinel in Valorant who can calm things down in the battle. She has the ability to heal her teammates and also has the ability to revive them.

LG Steller[Sage Main]

Brenden 'Stellar' McGrath from Team Luminosity is the best while using this sentinel. He uses Sage in a unique to benefit his team.

His Sage mechanics helped Team Luminosity become the 2nd runners-up in VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Challengers 3.

#4 - Sova - 100T Hiko:

Sova is one of the most useful initiators in the game. It can scout the position of the opponents with its ability.

100T Hiko [Sova Main]

Martin 'Hiko' Spencer has very few competitors while using Sova. His sharp aim and game sense help him be one of the best in the game.

Recently 100T won VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 1 beating XSET and Hiko was an integral part of the squad.

#5 - Viper - FPX Ange1:

Viper is a controller in the game. It is very difficult to use this agent in competitive tournaments.

FPX Ange1 [Viper Main]

However, after the recent buff, some pro players have started to use Viper. Kirill 'Ange1' Karasiow is one of the prime users of Viper. He can use all the Viper abilities effectively.

#6 - Cypher - NV FNS:

Cypher is one of the most useful sentinels in the game. It can hold a site of its own with its Traps, Cages and Camera.

NV FNS[Cypher Main]

Pujan 'FNS' Mehta from Team Envy is a prime example of how to use Cypher properly. His game sense, intel-gathering with Cypher, and shot-calling ability are some of the best among the Valorant pro players.

#7 - Reyna - Scream:

Reyna is one of the most useful duelists in the game. With her leer, it is much more helpful for entering or retaking a site.

Scream [ Reyna Main]

Former Counter-strike professional, Adil 'ScreaM' Benrlitom, who switched to Valorant last year, is arguably the best Reyna main in the pro-scene. Scream's sharp aim and unnatural reflex help him to be a headshot machine in Valorant.

#8 - Killjoy- 100T Steel:

Killjoy is another sentinel in Valorant who can easily hold a site of his own. Killjoy can be useful as a support agent as well.

100T Steel [Killjoy Main]

Joshua 'Steel' Nissan Steel is a highly influential Killjoy player in the Valorant pro scene. He uses Killjoy's abilities so that her abilities can function as an effective 6th man.

#9 - Breach - Sen Sick:

Breach is an initiator that helps its team push into a site. Breach Main should be able to support his team with the correct flashes, Aftershock and Fault-line.

Sen Sick[Breach Main]

Hunter 'SicK' Mims of Sentinel is arguably the best Breach main in Valorant currently. His game sense and experience helps him to be one of the best in the game. Sentinels were the champions of VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Masters.

#10 - Omen - NV MummAy:

Omen is always at the center of focus. Most teams prefer Omen as a controller.

NV MummAy [Omen Main]

Anthony 'MummAy' DiPaolo, from Team Envy, is one of the trickiest Omen players in the Valorant Pro scene. Omen is an agent who can outclass opponents with all the abilities. Mummay does that quite perfectly.

#11 - Jett - Sen Tenz:

Jett is one of the agents used by the Snipers. Jett's quick movements, cloudbursts and updrafts the snipers to take unpredictable positions to surprise their opponents.

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo of Sentinels is the best Jett player. He is on loan to Sentinels from Cloud 9 and unnatural reflex, sharp aim, and excellent game sense made him instrumental in Sentinels' win during VCT Champions Tour stage 1.

#12 - Raze - 100T Asuna:

Raze is another duelist in the game which can cause damage with all the abilities to the opposition. There are very few players who can cause trouble to their opponents with their extraordinary Raze play.

100T Asuna- Raze Main

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk of 100 Thieves is one of the best Raze mains out there in Valorant Pro Scene. He is the main entry fragger for 100T and he does his job quite efficiently using the abilities of Raze.

#13 - Skye - BC TiGG:

Skye is another initiator in the game. With flashes and scouting abilities it can gather the information of the position of the opponents.

BC TiGG [Skye Main]

There are not many players who use Skye in competitive tournaments. However, Tanner 'TiGG' Spanu, from Team Beastcoast, never fails to amaze the viewers with his Skye plays.

#14 - Yoru - TSM Subroza:

Yoru is much more popular after its recent buffs. According to some, Yoru can be an automatic pick for some of the pro teams in the near future.

TSM Subroza[Yoru Main]

Yassine 'Subroza' Taoufik uses Yoru quite efficiently. Subroza loves to play with flashy agents and with Yoru, he can outclass his opponents quite efficiently.

#15 - Astra - 100T Nitro:

100T Nitro [Astra Main]

Astra is the newest agent in Valorant. It also gets some buff in the most recent update.

Nicholas 'Nitro' Cannella usually plays Astra in his streams. He plays a lot of smoke agents. Currently he is learning to play Astra as well. It is always a treat to watch.