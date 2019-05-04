Best way to quickly grind Hearts in Mortal Kombat 11 and Heart Chest Locations
Recently, NetherRealm Studios released a patch that would make it easier and more rewarding to farm the various currencies in Mortal Kombat 11. In the initial release, grinding for Soul Fragments, Time Krystals, Koins, and Hearts was, to put it nicely, a chore.
Finishing the story mode of Mortal Kombat 11 would net you about 300 Time Krystals, around 500 Hearts, a thousand or so Soul Fragments, and a few hundred thousand Koins.
Now, that may sound like a great amount of currency, and after the recent patch that gave players an additional 1000 Time Krystals, 500 Hearts, 1,000 Soul Fragments, and 500,000 Koins, you'd think that you may have enough to clean out the Krypt at least once.
Well, that's not the case. In fact, you'll quickly run through that cache of Koins in no time. As far as Hearts go, they're used to open special Heart Chests that give you special gear for each "kombatant" in the game.
The problem is each chest requires 250 Hearts to unlock them, meaning that even after the recent patch and running through the story mode, you'll only have enough to open four chests.
So what are players supposed to do if they want to unlock gear and skins for all of the characters as soon as possible? It may sound lazy, but the best way to farm Hearts, and most currency in the game, is with your AI partner.
Various guides have popped up across the internet from pro gamers, streamers, and YouTubers, who have all figured out this simple trick. Below is a video from unCAGEDgamez who places his Noob Saibot on AI, adjusts parameters for that character, making them more aggressive than usual, and sends him into a limitless tower.
In most cases, when the AI player wins the match, they will perform a Fatality, which is great, because while this trick is great for earning a large amount of Koins, the only way to earn Hearts in Mortal Kombat 11 is through Fatalities or Brutalities.
The hardest bit of work you'll end up doing is allowing your AI partner to continue through the towers. With this trick, you'll earn more than enough hearts to open several chests in no time. As far as where to find the Heart Chests in the Krypt, below is a list of each fighter's chest and where they're hidden.
Baraka - Gardens 5646, 5216
Cassie Cage - Courtyard Cave -3071, -2738
Cetrion - Courtyard -791, -9331
D'vorah - Kytinn Hive 5205, 11834
Erron Black - Wooden Bridge -1055, -7033
Frost - Lower Courtyard -7550, -5528
Geras - Goro's Lair -7748, -13987
Jade – Dead Woods 3465, -1136
Jacqui Briggs – Palace Entrance 3465, -1136
Jax – Courtyard -70, 3835
Johnny Cage – The Dojo 3076, -4092
Kabal – The Pit -8642, -6393
Kano – Courtyard -2984, 4718
Kitana – Lower Pit -7470, -975
Kotal Kahn – Courtyard Cave 6607, -4469
Kollector – Goro’s Lair 5422, -1455
Kung Lao – Goro’s Throne Room -1545, -3414
Liu Kang – Kytinn Hive -5487, -1830
Noob Saibot – Dining Hall -3464, -2183
Raiden – Goro’s Lair 13228, 4965
Scorpion – The Jails -6864, 1181
Shao Kahn – Torture Halls 1767, 6455
Skarlet – Chamber of Suffering -5208, 4919
Sonya – The Vault 5085, 1618
Sub-Zero – Armory -5426, -5804
Who have you picked up as your main in Mortal Kombat 11? Let us know in the comments below!