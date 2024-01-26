The best ways to increase bonds in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth aren’t terribly complicated. As you explore the vast city of Honolulu, you’ll find plenty of opportunities for growth, whether it’s interpersonal relationships or simply increasing your stats. However, it’s worth taking the time to build your friendships. It’s more than simply being closer to the people you call “friend” - there are in-game benefits to diving deeper into the bond system. It will have these characters assist you in battle more.

Whether it’s attacking enemies who are down, unlocking new commands, or chain attacking more often, it’s worth learning the best ways to increase bonds in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Here’s what worked best for us - your experiences may vary.

What are the best ways to increase bonds in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth?

1) Complete the Bond Bingo Board

As you run around town, take part in these conversations (Image via SEGA)

For my money, this is easily one of the best ways to increase bonds in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth: The Bond Bingo Board. Your party members - other than Kiryu Kazuma - have a Bingo Board filled with potential topics of conversation and facts about the character. These are represented on the Honolulu map by a series of pink text bubbles. This was originally revealed during the Adventure Demo, which we previewed late in 2023.

Taking part in each of these chats increases your bond in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, but if you get a Bingo - a full line horizontal, vertical, or diagonal - you gain even more bond with that character. At certain points, this will also unlock Drink Links - conversations with these characters, as well as substories.

Some of these conversation points will be in dangerous areas, but I went and did them anyway, just to unlock as much bond as I could, as fast as possible.

2) Fight alongside your allies often

Fight alongside your friends for solid bond gains (Image via SEGA)

This one’s a bit of a given, but one of the best ways to increase bonds in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is to simply fight alongside your allies and help them out. Whether you want to give gifts or play minigames together, there are plenty of ways to build your bond.

However, the most efficient use of this time is simply beating up thugs around Honolulu! As you aid each other in combat, you’ll build up your bond levels. Since you need experience, money, and items, this is one of the best ways to increase bonds.

While the growth won’t be as fast as the Bond Bingo Board, this will add up quickly as you play this game. These were the two methods I used to swiftly build up my friendship levels in-game.

3) Eat with your friends

A meal out with friends really helps (Image via SEGA)

Another fantastic way to build bond without spending too much time is to go to restaurants and eat together. It's easier if you're getting the conversations for each restaurant, too (revealed by the various combo meals). You can see how many conversations you have left for a restaurant by going to the top of the menu as well. You can easily spam your way to a few levels this way.

An honorable mention is gift-giving. I don’t think it’s quite as valuable, however. Throughout much of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, money is hard to come by. It’s better to spend time upgrading your equipment instead of gift-giving.

Like a Dragon, Infinite Wealth will be released on January 26, 2024. In this game, Kasuga Ichiban returns to be the franchise's protagonist as he seeks out his estranged mother. You can find our in-depth review of his latest adventure right here.