The best ways to make money fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth will take a few chapters to really get going. Unfortunately, the early game has a very tight money route, forcing players to focus on fighting enemies and nothing else. You’ll occasionally get Plates to sell like in previous games, but after some time exploring Honolulu and Ijincho, I’ve found it’s not too hard to make money - it’ll just take time to get to that point.

With as much as powerful weapons cost - whether to craft or upgrade - knowing the best ways to make money is incredibly important. It’s not hard to suddenly spend thousands of dollars or millions of yen just for the sake of making one weapon. In this article, we will discuss some of the best ways to make money fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

The best ways to make money fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

1) Defeating enemies/completing substories

Look out for these Christmas thieves (Image via SEGA)

I know “defeat enemies” doesn’t sound like one of the best ways to make money fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. It might sound obvious, but it’s the most reliable way you will have. Once I started seeing enemies that con blue (weaker than me), I would run up to them, press L2, and get a Smackdown. That means you get an instant win.

This would rack up about 25-30 bucks a fight, and I could easily run up and down a few blocks, farming crafting materials and easy money. This made it one of the best ways to make money fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

However, whether in the Labyrinth or in Honolulu itself, there are specific enemies you should look out for: Hobby Robber, Krass Kringle, and the Blah Humbug. Other than Elite enemies (crown icon), these are the best enemies for money farming. Think of these like the Goodybag from Dragon Quest.

Thankfully, as you get deeper into the game, enemies will naturally start dropping more money for you in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. For example, when you return to Ijincho, there are enemy packs that will drop 100K+ Yen. Additionally, simply completing fights for substories also gives more money than usual. Putting a focus on events like that will help you make money fast.

2) Tour the Labyrinth

As a part of the main story, you’ll unlock the Labyrinth, which is one of the best ways to make money fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. In my experience, the enemies there drop much more cash and experience than anything else you can find at that level. While farming experience points here, you also make plenty of cash.

As you go deeper into the Labyrinth of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, the exp and cash rewards will also increase. It wasn’t uncommon for me to leave with thousands of dollars more than I had in the first place. You can also sell the safe drops since they seem to be fixed. You will wind up with tons of Housekeeper and Aquanaut weapons you can sell from the first set of floors alone.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth launches on January 26, 2024. With it comes an epic story, as players once again journey alongside both Kiryu Kazuma and Kasuga Ichiban on the beautiful shores of Hawaii. You can read our full review of the game here.