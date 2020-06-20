Best weapon skins in Call of Duty: Warzone

In Call of Duty, weapon skins are mainly used for aesthetics, and do not impact gameplay.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the most attractive weapon skins available in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Picture credit: techradar.com

Apart from character skins, another way to stand out in a game like Call of Duty (CoD), with one of the largest user bases, is to use weapon skins or camos. While in CoD, like in other games, weapon skins do not impact gameplay by altering gun statistics, they are mainly used to improve aesthetics and flaunt weapons at opponents or teammates.

Keeping that in mind, we take a look at some of the most attractive weapon skins available in Call of Duty: Warzone.

1. Ruins Weapon Skin

Picture credit: zilliongamer.com

The Ruins weapon skin from the Splinter series in Call of Duty needs 20 longshot kills to be unlocked. There are many impressive camos in the splinter series, such as the Tundra and the Autumn Dazze weapon skins, but what sets the ruins skin apart is the camouflage that it provides to the weapon. Overall, the skin gives a distinct khaki green and grey look to the weapon, and is one of the most common weapon skins used in Call of Duty.

2. Jungle Digital Weapon Skin

Picture credit: pubg.steamanalyst.com

Another weapon skin that adds to the camouflaging abilities of your gun is the Jungle weapon skin from the digital series. This can be unlocked by getting five kills while crouching, and has a distinct green and dark green color combo that works well to reduce the weapon’s visibility in Call of Duty: Warzone.

3. Blue Digital Weapon Skin

Picture credit: downsights.com

The Blue Digital weapon skin is one of the harder skins to acquire in the game. It gives an attractive sky-blue tint to the weapon, and needs a whopping 90 kills made while crouching to be unlocked. This skin is one of the most visually pleasing in Call of Duty, and also pretty rare, due to the difficulty players face in acquiring it.

4. Red Tiger Weapon Skin

Picture credit: forbes.com

While there are certain other gun skins that can be used to enhance the camouflaging potential of your weapon, such as the Warcom greens weapon skin from the woodland series, most players use weapon skins to make their guns stand out from the rest. For those purposes, the red weapon skin from the tiger series is one of the best, and gives a fiery red and black look to the gun. It can be unlocked by getting 150 kills with a gun using all attachments.

5. Hemophiliac Weapon Skin

Picture credit: gamewith.net

As far as the aesthetics of the gun are concerned, there is no weapon skin that makes your gun stand out better than the Hemophiliac weapon skin from the skulls series. It gives a truly bright fire-like look to your weapon, but is tricky to unlock, requiring 18 continuous kills without dying even once.

In conclusion, while there is little to no gameplay effect that these skins give, they improve the aesthetics of your weapon, especially if they go well with the character you choose. Call of Duty players often spend a considerable amount of time unlocking and choosing between weapon skins, and this has much to do with all the flaunting and mocking of the opponents that is pretty common in Call of Duty.