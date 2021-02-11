Best weapons for Xiao in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's patch 1.3 saw the introduction of the last member of the Five Yakshas, Xiao, as an in-game playable character.

The 5-star rated Anemo-elemental character in Genshin Impact can be seen wielding a polearm. Being a melee-damage dealer, Xiao benefits massively from using specific variants of the polearm.

Xiao's best polearm variants allow the anemo-character to deal more damage and modify his attacks. It gives Xiao a chance to land critical strikes and deal additional stack damage.

However, there's only one weapon that truly unleashes Xiao's potential in Genshin Impact, and that is the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear.

Since this polearm variant is extremely rare and tough to draw, players should look at other polearm variants to get the most out of Xiao.

Xiao's best weapons in Genshin Impact

Xiao's ideal build revolves around the amount of DPS dealt. Players need to have the ideal weapons equipped. The best weapons for Xiao are:

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear : This 5-star rated weapon increases Xiao's attack damage by 3.2% for six seconds. Each basic attack adds a debuff on the enemy, which stacks with multiple hits. Damage dealt is increased by 12% when an enemy has been affected by seven stacks.

: This 5-star rated weapon increases Xiao's attack damage by 3.2% for six seconds. Each basic attack adds a debuff on the enemy, which stacks with multiple hits. Damage dealt is increased by 12% when an enemy has been affected by seven stacks. Skyward Spine : This 5-star rated weapon grants Xiao increased attack speed and a critical strike chance of 8%. Every attack dealt with this weapon has a 50% chance of triggering a "vacuum blade." This deals 40% of Xiao's attack damage to enemies inside a small radius. This effect can be triggered once every two seconds.

: This 5-star rated weapon grants Xiao increased attack speed and a critical strike chance of 8%. Every attack dealt with this weapon has a 50% chance of triggering a "vacuum blade." This deals 40% of Xiao's attack damage to enemies inside a small radius. This effect can be triggered once every two seconds. Blackcliff Pole : This 4-star rated weapon grants additional attack damage to Xiao whenever he defeats an enemy. The effect can stack a maximum of three times, granting Xiao 12% additional attack damage for 30 seconds with each stack.

: This 4-star rated weapon grants additional attack damage to Xiao whenever he defeats an enemy. The effect can stack a maximum of three times, granting Xiao 12% additional attack damage for 30 seconds with each stack. Deathmatch: This 4-star weapon provides Xiao with an additional 16% attack damage and 16% amplified defensive stats whenever there are two or more enemies near him. Attack damage is increased by 24% whenever there is a single enemy near Xiao.

Given that Xiao is a DPS main character in Genshin Impact, players can try out any weapon that suits their playstyle.

To figure out the best weapon for an individual player, players are advised to try out any and all polearms to find the best fit for their version of Xiao in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to another.