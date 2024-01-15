Esports & Gaming

Best wingers in EA FC 24

By Arka Sarkar
Modified Jan 15, 2024 21:10 GMT
Vinicius Jr. is one of the highest-rated wingers in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)
Vinicius Jr. is one of the highest-rated wingers in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

The list of best wingers in EA FC 24 includes some of the biggest names from the world of men's and women's football. These cards are some of the most attractive items for the communities. As far as the current game is concerned, some incredible meta items are present on the list.

The best wingers in EA FC 24 were confirmed by EA Sports earlier in September. This year, the scenario is quite different as the community gets to play with male and female cards together. Consequently, this has impacted the list of best wingers in EA FC 24.

Disclaimer: The list only mentions players with LW/RW/LM/RM as their primary positions.

Best wingers in EA FC 24: Top 20 players

Here are the 20 best wingers in EA FC 24. The list is sorted in descending order as per their respective overalls and mentions male and female footballers.

NamePositionTeamOverall
Caroline Graham HansenRWBarcelona90
Vinicius JrLWReal Madrid89
Mohamed SalahRWLiverpool89
Kadidiatou DianiRWPSG89
Neymar Jr.LWAl Hilal89
Guro ReitenLWChelsea88
Heung Min SonLWTottenham Hotspurs87
Beth MeadRWArsenal87
Lauren HempLWManchester City86
Bukayo SakaRWArsenal86
Riyad MahrezRMAl Ahli86
Mallory SwansowLWChicago Red Stars86
Ousmane DembeleRWPSG86
Rafael LeoaLW AC Milan86
Khvicha KvaratskheliaLWNapoli86
Phil FodenLWManchester City 85
Jack GrealishLWManchester City85
Marcus RashfordLW Manchester United85
RodrygoRWReal Madrid85
Kingsley ComanRM Bayern Munich85

Honorable mentions

Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), and Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit) barely missed out on the list.

Caroline Hansen is extremely potent on the EA FC 24's meta (Image via Barcelona)
Caroline Hansen is extremely potent on the EA FC 24's meta (Image via Barcelona)

The list is pretty much along expected lines, with Barcelona's Caroline Hansen topping the charts. Caroline is arguably the best wide attacker in the women's game currently, but she's followed closely by PSG's Diani.

Vinicius has received a massive boost to his ratings in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)
Vinicius has received a massive boost to his ratings in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Vinicius is the highest-rated winger in men's football, with the Brazilian star's stock consistently rising. Despite his young age, Vinicius is currently the best wide attacker on the books of his club, Real Madrid.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah might have missed out on the 90-overall club, but he's phenomenal this year. His Finesse Shot+ playstyle makes him even stronger to use in Ultimate Team, especially when it comes to shooting from a distance.

While the list has plenty of exciting names, the overall ratings aren't as high as the top 20 list of strikers.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...