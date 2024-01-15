The list of best wingers in EA FC 24 includes some of the biggest names from the world of men's and women's football. These cards are some of the most attractive items for the communities. As far as the current game is concerned, some incredible meta items are present on the list.
The best wingers in EA FC 24 were confirmed by EA Sports earlier in September. This year, the scenario is quite different as the community gets to play with male and female cards together. Consequently, this has impacted the list of best wingers in EA FC 24.
Disclaimer: The list only mentions players with LW/RW/LM/RM as their primary positions.
Best wingers in EA FC 24: Top 20 players
Here are the 20 best wingers in EA FC 24. The list is sorted in descending order as per their respective overalls and mentions male and female footballers.
Honorable mentions
Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), and Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit) barely missed out on the list.
The list is pretty much along expected lines, with Barcelona's Caroline Hansen topping the charts. Caroline is arguably the best wide attacker in the women's game currently, but she's followed closely by PSG's Diani.
Vinicius is the highest-rated winger in men's football, with the Brazilian star's stock consistently rising. Despite his young age, Vinicius is currently the best wide attacker on the books of his club, Real Madrid.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah might have missed out on the 90-overall club, but he's phenomenal this year. His Finesse Shot+ playstyle makes him even stronger to use in Ultimate Team, especially when it comes to shooting from a distance.
While the list has plenty of exciting names, the overall ratings aren't as high as the top 20 list of strikers.