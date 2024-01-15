The list of best wingers in EA FC 24 includes some of the biggest names from the world of men's and women's football. These cards are some of the most attractive items for the communities. As far as the current game is concerned, some incredible meta items are present on the list.

The best wingers in EA FC 24 were confirmed by EA Sports earlier in September. This year, the scenario is quite different as the community gets to play with male and female cards together. Consequently, this has impacted the list of best wingers in EA FC 24.

Disclaimer: The list only mentions players with LW/RW/LM/RM as their primary positions.

Best wingers in EA FC 24: Top 20 players

Here are the 20 best wingers in EA FC 24. The list is sorted in descending order as per their respective overalls and mentions male and female footballers.

Name Position Team Overall Caroline Graham Hansen RW Barcelona 90 Vinicius Jr LW Real Madrid 89 Mohamed Salah RW Liverpool 89 Kadidiatou Diani RW PSG 89 Neymar Jr. LW Al Hilal 89 Guro Reiten LW Chelsea 88 Heung Min Son LW Tottenham Hotspurs 87 Beth Mead RW Arsenal 87 Lauren Hemp LW Manchester City 86 Bukayo Saka RW Arsenal 86 Riyad Mahrez RM Al Ahli 86 Mallory Swansow LW Chicago Red Stars 86 Ousmane Dembele RW PSG 86 Rafael Leoa LW AC Milan 86 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia LW Napoli 86 Phil Foden LW Manchester City 85 Jack Grealish LW Manchester City 85 Marcus Rashford LW Manchester United 85 Rodrygo RW Real Madrid 85 Kingsley Coman RM Bayern Munich 85

Honorable mentions

Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), and Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit) barely missed out on the list.

Caroline Hansen is extremely potent on the EA FC 24's meta (Image via Barcelona)

The list is pretty much along expected lines, with Barcelona's Caroline Hansen topping the charts. Caroline is arguably the best wide attacker in the women's game currently, but she's followed closely by PSG's Diani.

Vinicius has received a massive boost to his ratings in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Vinicius is the highest-rated winger in men's football, with the Brazilian star's stock consistently rising. Despite his young age, Vinicius is currently the best wide attacker on the books of his club, Real Madrid.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah might have missed out on the 90-overall club, but he's phenomenal this year. His Finesse Shot+ playstyle makes him even stronger to use in Ultimate Team, especially when it comes to shooting from a distance.

While the list has plenty of exciting names, the overall ratings aren't as high as the top 20 list of strikers.