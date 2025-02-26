Looking for the best Yatzli skill setup in Avowed? Yatzli, the last companion you’ll encounter in the game, is a powerful orlean wizard who excels at dishing out explosive magic damage. Her abilities are built for crowd control and high burst damage, making her an essential asset for any team composition.

If you want to maximize her destructive potential, this guide covers the best way to build a Yatzli skill setup in Avowed.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Best Yatzli skill setup to build in Avowed

To build the best Yatzli skill setup in Avowed, you must understand the character's role (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Understanding Yatzli’s role in Avowed

Yatzli is a master spellcaster who can deliver devastating area-of-effect attacks. She’s perfect for controlling the battlefield and annihilating groups of enemies, allowing you to focus on other combat roles. Her skill set is particularly useful if you’re playing a melee-focused character or a support role, as she fills the gap with overwhelming magical firepower.

Optimal four Skill setup for Yatzli

Each companion in Avowed comes with four main abilities, and Yatzli's skill set is all about maximizing explosive damage and crowd control.

Here’s the best Yatzli skill setup:

1) Essence Explosion

Essence Explosion lets Yatzli hurl arcane energy that detonates on impact, dealing substantial explosive damage. This is especially effective against grouped enemies, making it a go-to for crowd control.

Specialization: Concentrated Essence

Concentrated Essence Increases the area of effect, maximizing damage to multiple targets

Ideal for clearing mobs quickly

Outshines other options like Fire Aspect (adds fire damage) and Scrappy Casting (reduces cooldown), as they don’t provide the same strategic AoE advantage

2) Minoletta's Missile Battery

Minoletta's Missile Battery unleashes a barrage of magical missiles, locking onto targets to deal consistent damage. It’s perfect for eliminating pesky ranged enemies or finishing off weakened foes.

Specialization: Speedy Salvo

Speedy Salvo Boosts the rate of fire, turning Yatzli into a rapid-fire magic machine gun

Great for overwhelming enemies before they can react

Horizon Strike is a viable alternative, extending the range of the missiles, but the increased rate of fire is superior for raw DPS.

3) Arduous Delay of Motion

This time-manipulating spell slows enemies in a radius, reducing their movement and attack speed. It’s fantastic for crowd control and setting up devastating combos.

Specialization: Exhausting Field

Exhausting Field Converts the slow effect into an AoE, affecting all enemies within a certain radius

Enhances battlefield control, making it easier to pick off slowed targets

For boss fights, Energy Sap is another option, as it intensifies the slowing effect on a single target.

4) Blast

Blast is a passive ability that causes Yatzli’s attacks to burst into an AoE radius upon hitting an enemy. It consistently deals splash damage, making it great for crowd management.

Specialization: Explosive Blast

Explosive Blast Amplifies environmental destruction and deals bonus damage to all enemies within the blast radius

Perfect for breaking walls and shattering frozen foes

Force Blast is an alternative if you prefer to stun enemies, but Explosive Blast provides superior damage.

Why this Yatzli skill setup works

Yatzli and Giatta (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This build optimizes Yatzli’s potential as an AoE damage powerhouse while maintaining control over enemy movements. By maximizing her rate of fire, blast radius, and time manipulation, she can:

Disrupt enemy formations and scatter groups

Clear mobs efficiently while you focus on other targets

Support melee-focused allies by softening up enemies from a distance

This Yatzli skill setup is perfect for players looking to dominate the battlefield in Avowed with high-impact, explosive magic. Whether facing waves of enemies or taking down powerful bosses, this build ensures Yatzli stays relevant and devastating throughout your journey.

