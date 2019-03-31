×
Bethesda: Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield won't be at E3 2019

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
14   //    31 Mar 2019, 18:37 IST

Elder Scrolls 6
Elder Scrolls 6

During their PAX East 2019 panel, Game Director as well as Executive Producer Todd Howard confirmed that we won't be seeing Bethesda Game Studio's next two big open world role-playing games any time soon, especially not at this year's E3.


"Before everyone asks, please be patient. "It’s going to be a long time. It’s not something we’re going to be talking about at e3, either of those games, this year. Patience, please."

Of course, this comes as a disappointment as well as a shock to a lot of fans out there who were optimistic about finally seeing some gameplay footage of Starfield-BGS's upcoming Sci-fi RPG. This is by no means a piece of bad news and it's a good thing that Bethesda are learning from their mistakes and not rushing with their projects.

When studios like Rockstar Games can take 8 years to make Red Dead Redemption 2, which by the way turned out phenomenally, as well as CD PROJEKT RED which announced Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2012 and still doesn't have a release window. It's fair if Bethesda also invests more time and money into their titles to deliver the game with the caliber of those other titles I mentioned.

Also, Bethesda did confirm that they are using new graphical technology for Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, which includes the likes of Photogrammetry. They further went on to show actually the game is going to look and showed us a picture of the very NPC the game has to offer.

Shirley Curry, who is also known as "Skyrim Grandma" will be a character in Elder Scrolls 6 after fans started a petition to immortalize this 82-year-old streamer. Eventually, Bethesda listened and now she's in the game which made fans really happy.

Elder Scrolls 6 is currently being developed for the next generation of consoles as well as PC.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
