Bethesda won't show Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield at E3 2019

Pratyay FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 01 Apr 2019, 11:48 IST

Disappointing news for Bethesda fans

2018 was not a good year for Bethesda, mainly due to the disastrous launch of Fallout 76. The game was launched in a broken state and the release was soon followed by a myriad of other issues from the canvas bag debacle, the Dark Nuka run bottle controversy plus all the issues related to the actual game.

Todd Howard recently addressed all the issues surrounding the launch at PAX East 2019:

"For us, Fallout 76 is a very, very new thing, for our studio. We knew we were going to have a lot of bumps coming out with the game, and we definitely had some, some of them much harder than even we anticipated. This was a very new and different project for us. We’re still doing other things that are more traditional, as I would call them, Bethesda games.

But this one, to be honest, we had a lot of difficulties during development and sometimes those difficulties do show up on the screen. You never want them to. We grew the studio, we’re four different studios now in North America, the one in Rockville, Austin, Dallas and Montreal, and this was a game that really took a ton of people across those four studios coming together to make work. And we knew launch was just going to be the beginning. We’re really excited that the game actually did very, very well."

We also found out more details about Bethesda Softworks' upcoming titles, the long-awaited Elder Scrolls 6 as well as Starfield. Teasers for both games were shown at E3 2018 and some fans expected big news regarding the upcoming titles at this years E3. However, Howard confirmed during the Bethesda Game Days live stream at PAX East that neither game with be shown at E3 this year:

“It’s going to be a long time. It’s not something we are going to be talking about at E3, either of those games, this year."

This will probably disappoint some fans who were let down by Fallout 76 but Bethesda need all the time they can to make sure their next release is more polished. We've already had a look at the new tech Bethesda is implementing in their upcoming games.