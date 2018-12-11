Beyond Good & Evil 2 News: Gameplay revealed for the upcoming title

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 11 Dec 2018, 20:10 IST

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still years away, but the gameplay looks promising

Ubisoft's next project, Beyond Good & Evil 2, was announced back at E3 2017. A prequel to the 2003 classic, it's an open world third-person action-adventure game where players will explore multiple planets, earning a spacecraft and crew along the way to help achieve their goals.

Yesterday, Ubisoft held an hour-long live stream for Beyond Good & Evil 2, which gave fans 25 minutes of gameplay. Associate creative director Emile Morel, senior producer Guillaume Bruier, and narrative director Gabrielle Shrager were all present to provide commentary for the upcoming title.

We learned what the crew recruitment system will be like. You'll be able to scan individual potential crew mates to see what they can bring to your experience. Throughout the game, you'll encounter all kinds of unique candidates that are vital to your success in Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Bruier stated how important it was for players to feel like a ship captain in the game, and as they continue to move through the pre-alpha stages, they'll attempt to add more depth to the shipmate system.

The live stream gave us an idea of what drop-in co-op will look like. Players will be able to join their friends at any time to do, essentially, whatever they want. However, the co-op also introduces a tougher function that you'll have to watch out for... friendly fire. And if any of your friends are as bad as I am at shooters, you may want to take some extra caution.

As far as combat goes, you'll be able to take your mothership into dog fights out in space and also upgrade your personal equipment with augments that will increase the power and versatility of your guns, swords, and your character themselves.

Beyond Good & Evil 2's beta will drop in late 2019. If you'd like to see the hour-long stream, we've posted it down below, courtesy of Ubisoft NA's YouTube channel.

What do you hope to see in the upcoming prequel? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!