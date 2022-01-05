BGMI Lite APK download links and files on internet are fake and do not work

After the introduction of Battlegrounds Mobile India in mid-2021, the demand for the release of BGMI Lite intensified as the players with low-end devices were not catered to. Months have passed with no official word from the developers on whether or not it will be launched or when it will be released.

Gamers found only solace during a poll on BGMI's official Discord server, which asked players why they wanted a lighter version of the game. However, it has been nearly two months since then. In the meantime, several APK files of BGMI Lite have flooded the internet, which the gamers should not download at any cost.

Gamers should avoid downloading fake BGMI Lite APK files

There have been many websites and videos on the internet claiming to provide users with the download link for the APK file of BGMI Lite. However, it is crucial to draw attention to the fact that they are all fake and do not function under any circumstances.

It is simply because the game is still yet to be launched, which explains why the APKs such website claims to offer are not legitimate.

As a result, it is advised that people avoid downloading such files onto their devices because it is presently not possible to play BGMI Lite until it is officially released. Furthermore, files acquired from sketchy websites may include viruses, posing a significant risk to the device's security.

For now, there is no confirmation on the release of BGMI Lite. Whenever the game is released, they will have the option to download it through official channels, i.e., Google Play Store.

Hints at the release of BGMI Lite

Several BGMI influencers have kept the gamers' hopes for the release of BGMI Lite alive. Prominent names include Maxtern, who had previously tweeted "BGMI Lite in the New Year," but it has been a while since then.

Ghatak had also put a story a few months back where he had assured PUBG Mobile Lite fans in India that BGMI Lite might take time but would indeed be released.

For the time being, players can wait for an official acknowledgment from the developers.

