BGMI Lite launch dates on internet are fake, here’s why

The debate around the release of BGMI Lite is far from over. Fans have been waiting for any news or developments on the title. It has been a significant point of contention in the community since the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India in July 2021, which has rejuvenated the country's mobile esports.

The suspension of PUBG Mobile and its toned-down variation, PUBG Mobile Lite, caused a vacuum in the Indian mobile gaming community, which the localized version has partially filled. However, fans are clamoring for a particular lite version as well.

These demands are justified for various reasons. A sizable portion of the user base owns an entry-level device and cannot play BGMI entirely or without experiencing frame dips in between.

Another possibility is that many players have already spent a significant amount of money on PUBG Mobile Lite purchases before the game's suspension and desire to continue their progress in this particular toned-down version.

However, little information about it has created worry among gamers advocating for BGMI Lite.

Note: Krafton is yet to announce BGMI Lite, and this article reflects the writer's opinion.

Why there is no release date for BGMI Lite

Right now, Krafton has made no official announcements. There has been just one official development in the form of a poll held on the official BGMI Discord channel. However, months have passed since then.

The poll on the Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Discord server (Image via Discord)

There might be a variety of explanations for the lack of information regarding the release date. One could be that BGMI was a resounding success in a relatively short period, gaining millions of users within a few weeks of its introduction.

Additionally, the game's minimum system requirements are modest, which means that most users with mid-range and entry-level devices may enjoy it. Another reason could be that the game might still be in development. Hence, influencers have hinted at a possible release in the past.

Players should not place any confidence on a particular release date for BGMI Lite circulating on the internet, as Krafton has not even announced the game, let alone when it will be released. Believing in the speculations will lead to nothing but disappointment.

Moreover, there are fake files for the toned version that players should avoid. It remains to be seen if the developers will announce BGMI Lite or provide any other information about it in the coming days.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar