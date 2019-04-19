Big Ant and e-xpress Interactive Announce International Edition of Cricket 19

Big Ant Studios, the world’s leading developer of cricket games, is pleased to announce a partnership with e-xpress Interactive to bring Cricket 19 to India. Cricket 19 will launch on May 28.

Cricket 19 offers fans a truly international take on the sport. It features a full suite of gameplay modes, including the ever-popular career mode, now deeper and more narrative-driven, a world championship tournament, and the scenario mode that allows you to recreate classic matches, and then share them online to challenge people to change history.

You’ll be able to play any format of the game in Cricket 19. Whether you’re a fan of the speed andintensity of T20 competition, the excitement of ODIs, or the endurance, tactics and skills of Test Matches (including the Ashes, held between Australia and England), you’ll be able to play against the AI or friends, locally or online. There’s even a range of fantasy forms of cricket to enjoy – in the mood to quickly bash some balls around? Play a five over per side match.

Additionally, Cricket 19 features Big Ant’s famous in-depth creator tools, allowing fans around the world to recreate their local clubs, play fields, and favourite matches from history. All of this can be shared across the community, giving you access to an ever-expanding database of content to play with.

“One of the things that has always set Big Ant sports titles apart is the sense of community around them” Big Ant Studios CEO, Ross Symons said. “Cricket 19 will take that to the next level, allowing you to customise absolutely everything you can see in the game.

“We are incredibly pleased to be able to work with E-xpress Games to bring Cricket 19 to India. This is one of the most exciting years for international cricket in living memory, and we can’t wait to see fans get stuck into the game.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Amit Khemani, founder of e-xpress Interactive said, “Cricket is a religion in India. Our people love watching cricket and playing the sport outdoors, and with Cricket 19, they will be able to take their favourite sport to their living room as well. The fans will truly enjoy all the exciting new features that Cricket 19 will bring. We're very proud to partner with Big Ant Studios to bring Cricket 19 to our Indian gamers and cricket fans.”

Pre-orders for Cricket 19 are open now. The game will be available at all retailers from May 28 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for ₹ 3,999.