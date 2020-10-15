Billie Eilish 'wine mom body' tweet sparks outrage online as fans clap back

Billie Eilish is only 18 years of age and is already a multiple Grammy award winner, a Guinness World Record holder, an animal activist and a pop culture icon.
The teenager has certainly come a long way since her SoundCloud days and has now emerged as an icon who defies the conventional notions of stardom to carve her own offbeat path, replete with its own mystical aura.
Billie Eilish is firmly on her way towards reaching the pinnacle, having recently recorded the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, 'No Time To Die', and is currently gearing up for her livestream concert 'Where Do We Go?'.
However, as it is with most celebrities in today's era of social media, every aspect of their life often tends to be under unwarranted scrutiny, and there are always some trolls who try to bring them down with their distasteful comments.
Billie Eilish was recently subject to one such character, when a certain tweet by a Twitter user called GamesNosh attempted to body shame her for simply wearing a tank top and shorts:
This single tweet, which compared Eilish's body to that of a 'mid-30's wine mom', has now come in for severe criticism as fans of the star took to Twitter to call out false, idealistic notions of body stereotypes and to criticise the very act of body shaming in general.
Twitter stands with Billie Eilish as she gives a fitting response to body shamers
Billie Eilish is also a fashion icon, who is known for popularising the trend of baggy and ill-fitting clothes, which not only defies the standardised notions of glamour but also makes her stand out as an unconventional fashionista.
She is also known to speak out against body-shaming on numerous occasions, with her famous 'Not My Responsibility' short film serving as a prime example where she triumphantly shuts down haters:
With regards to her recent detractor, Billie Eilish responded with a subtle message and also shared a short video from Chizi Duru, which urges people to normalise 'real bodies'.
The misinformed tweet came in for a significant amount of backlash as celebrities including Kat Dennings and The Blessed Madonna joined fans in supporting Billie Eilish and shutting down trolls:
As an incensed Twitter community continues to share their opinions, there is no doubt that Billie Eilish certainly has the backing of the online community in shutting down trolls.
This only proves that the person behind the tweet only ended up failing gloriously in his attempt to rain on the 18-year-old's parade.
Moreover, in a fitting response, Billie Eilish just took home top honours such as Best Female Artist and the Top Billboard 200 Album at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
Published 15 Oct 2020, 12:14 IST