Billie Eilish 'wine mom body' tweet sparks outrage online as fans clap back

Billie Eilish is only 18 years of age and is already a multiple Grammy award winner, a Guinness World Record holder, an animal activist and a pop culture icon.

The teenager has certainly come a long way since her SoundCloud days and has now emerged as an icon who defies the conventional notions of stardom to carve her own offbeat path, replete with its own mystical aura.

Billie Eilish is firmly on her way towards reaching the pinnacle, having recently recorded the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, 'No Time To Die', and is currently gearing up for her livestream concert 'Where Do We Go?'.

However, as it is with most celebrities in today's era of social media, every aspect of their life often tends to be under unwarranted scrutiny, and there are always some trolls who try to bring them down with their distasteful comments.

Billie Eilish was recently subject to one such character, when a certain tweet by a Twitter user called GamesNosh attempted to body shame her for simply wearing a tank top and shorts:

in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body. pic.twitter.com/pMRFdZZ7mE — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) October 13, 2020

This single tweet, which compared Eilish's body to that of a 'mid-30's wine mom', has now come in for severe criticism as fans of the star took to Twitter to call out false, idealistic notions of body stereotypes and to criticise the very act of body shaming in general.

Twitter stands with Billie Eilish as she gives a fitting response to body shamers

Billie Eilish is also a fashion icon, who is known for popularising the trend of baggy and ill-fitting clothes, which not only defies the standardised notions of glamour but also makes her stand out as an unconventional fashionista.

She is also known to speak out against body-shaming on numerous occasions, with her famous 'Not My Responsibility' short film serving as a prime example where she triumphantly shuts down haters:

remember when billie eilish slammed body shaming and did that

pic.twitter.com/Vc8SekDRGs — PEACHES (@badgurlpeach) October 13, 2020

With regards to her recent detractor, Billie Eilish responded with a subtle message and also shared a short video from Chizi Duru, which urges people to normalise 'real bodies'.

The misinformed tweet came in for a significant amount of backlash as celebrities including Kat Dennings and The Blessed Madonna joined fans in supporting Billie Eilish and shutting down trolls:

Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look at themselves. As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to fuck right off. She’s beautiful and normal goodbye! — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) October 14, 2020

Thinking about what it would be like to be growing into adulthood and having your body shape be a trending topic.



Billie Eilish is 18 years old, y'all.



eight-teen. — The Cursed Madonna (@Blessed_Madonna) October 14, 2020

Billie Eilish is beautiful! PLEASE, do not body shame her, or anyone for that matter. Body shaming is not “news” or “gossip” it’s HARMFUL and UNACCEPTABLE. — Jessie Paege (@jessiepaege) October 14, 2020

imagine if someone took a photo of u nobody ass motherfuckers on ur way to get coffee in ur loungewear all messy bc u just woke up n ppl online circulated n commented on it like thats the “real” u rather than a 3 second moment of u minding ur own business. let billie eilish exist — helen (@helen) October 14, 2020

Well this tweet ruined my morning.



It's unacceptable to body shame anyone, ever, but this has made me particularly angry. Billie Eilish is just 18.



She is a beautiful young woman.



I swear, society just wants us to hate ourselves.



🖕 https://t.co/d7nDB848T3 — Linda Blacker (@lindablacker) October 14, 2020

Leave Billie Eilish and her body alone fuckin weirdos — Mae Muller (@maemuller_) October 14, 2020

grown ass men are just mad the billie eilish is more successful than them at only 18 💆🏾‍♀️pic.twitter.com/w1KjoarxCo — Suzan (@nigerianpwinces) October 14, 2020

body shaming a 18 year old girl must make you feel soooo confident and manly ‼️‼️ — bre (@BCB_G) October 13, 2020

You’re 29 years old body shaming a 18 year old. Disgusting. — Kira’ (@Mistyears) October 13, 2020

All bodies deserve to be celebrated no matter the shape or size. Kudos to Billie Eilish for being comfortable in her own skin. Suck on that haters pic.twitter.com/xBYpP119ey — 𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚 ♥ | 𝐁𝐋𝐌 (𝐟𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭) (@blazedbyari) October 14, 2020

billie eilish has always, and will always be beautiful. anyone who says otherwise can f*ck off 💗 pic.twitter.com/aeS8Rb8p3b — lauren 🤍 (@minimintersmar) October 14, 2020

People out here judging Billie Eilish when half of them are grown adults with a dad bod. pic.twitter.com/YfGCdAe5vB — Khalid & CLE Cavaliers Stan (@KhalidCavsStan) October 14, 2020

offending and mocking billie eilish's body won't make your life any less pathetic and lonely. pic.twitter.com/uMY5dkjIlN — TRAVEL (@ririhyejin) October 14, 2020

As an incensed Twitter community continues to share their opinions, there is no doubt that Billie Eilish certainly has the backing of the online community in shutting down trolls.

This only proves that the person behind the tweet only ended up failing gloriously in his attempt to rain on the 18-year-old's parade.

Moreover, in a fitting response, Billie Eilish just took home top honours such as Best Female Artist and the Top Billboard 200 Album at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.