Biomutant: An action RPG with Anamorphic mutants

Biomutant showcases a world after a natural disaster

It's been a good year for RPGs with games like Monster Hunter World, Ni no Kuni II and Kingdom Come Deliverance. This is the one genre besides online games that players put hundreds of hours exploring the world and the rich stories.

Who doesn't remember putting thousands of hours in Skyrim or Witcher? It never ends. But the upcoming year for this genre looks promising too. Developers Experiment 101 bring us their first RPG title- Biomutant.

Set in a lush green world which is struck by a natural disaster, the player takes control of a mutated racoon. The Tree of Life which sustains this world is being polluted by a poisonous oil which has come up from deep underground.

Aside from that, many dangerous creatures are destroying the roots of the tree. Different animal tribes which live around the world are severely affected by this and their only chance of survival is to save The Tree of Life. The player as a mutated racoon has to ally with one of the tribes or take on this dangerous job alone in order to survive this disaster.

This action RPG is played in third person perspective where the combat system focuses both on melee and long ranged combat system. The mutated character really feels like Dante. There's a heavy character customization system for the player to make their character really unique.

The mutant has to explore the sprawling mecha world, collect parts to create weapons and tools. The game also features genetic and robotic modifications for your character which are rather cool. The story is heavily affected by the player choices and is controlled by a 'karma system' as named by the developers.

In the latest gameplay video shown by the developers, we can see giant robots, new creatures and unique genetic modifications such as jet skis and flying balloons.The combat looks really smooth and game feels really expansive and engaging.

Biomutant is scheduled to release in 2019 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.