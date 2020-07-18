BK57 in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile features a lot of guns taken from the main series of Call of Duty games. There are various categories of weapons like AR, SMG and Snipers that can be used in both multiplayer and battle royale modes. Due to the wide array of options, players obviously look out for the best category of weapons.

Assault Rifle is one of the most-used categories due to the balanced stats of these weapons. The AR class can be used across various ranges and modes. One of the prolific guns in this category is the BK57, which is preferred a lot due to its high accuracy and good fire rate.

We talk about the BK57 in COD Mobile in detail

The BK57 in COD Mobile

Though it doesn’t have very good damage, the BK57 is one of the most well-balanced ARs in the game due to other stats.

Damage: 49

Fire Rate: 63

Accuracy: 67

Mobility: 60

Range: 53

Players will be able to unlock the BK57 with the Ancient Ruins skins at level 110. The skin aids players and has a special ability that unlocks when the gun reaches level 11.

With this ability, when the player respawns, it briefly increases his/her movement speed in multiplayer mode.

BK57 – Strapped (skin)

BK57 strapped skin in COD Mobile

There is a rare BK57 skin available in the credit store, and players can follow these steps to purchase the weapon.

Step 1: Click on the store icon present on the bottom left corner of the main menu.

Click on the store icon

Step 2: Press the credit icon in the store.

Step 3: Find the BK-57 Strapped and click on it.

Step 4: Players can purchase it for 3000 Credits, after which they will find it in the loadout in COD Mobile.