Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King Season 1: schedule, how to pre-register and more

Developer VIC Game Studios has hyped the community by launching the Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King season 1 trailer. A thread of X posts from the official page on November 19, 2023, confirmed the new season’s arrival. The posts also unveiled the upcoming events, and their rewards added to the community’s excitement.

Adapted from the popular anime Black Clover, the licensed RPG gacha title promises to take you to the anime’s fantasy world following its global release on November 30, 2023. As you wait for Season 1 of the title, this article brings you all the must-know aspects of the season.

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King Season 1 release date, trailer and more

While the trailer launch post does not confirm the release date of Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King Season 1, it is expected to arrive on November 30, 2023, i.e., the title’s release date. However, the post mentions that the first season is scheduled to end on November 25, 2023, at 23:59 IST (+8 hrs UTC).

As mentioned in the post, the first season of the title will bring plenty of season-limited events, such as Noelle’s Rage, Betelgigas, and Clover Dice. It will also bring some Clover Academy Rate-Up Summons like Mimosa, Yami, and Asta.

How to pre-register for Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King?

Pre-registration for the gacha title is a straightforward procedure. Players need to visit the digital store on their device to pre-register. Here is a step-by-step guide to complete the process:

Step 1: Launch the digital store on your device.

After that, your device will automatically install the title following its global release at the end of the month.

Once the new season kicks off, 80 lucky winners can get 10 Summon Tickers to pull their favorite champions. Therefore, ensure you follow the official social media account, share or retweet the trailer launch post, and comment on the post with #BlackCloverM #BCMS1Trailer.

Enter the world of popular anime and explore the map as you grow with your favorite characters through an intuitive turn-based battle system. Pre-register for Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King today.