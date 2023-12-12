Black Clover Mobile December 14 update: New character, Witch Forest, and more

The Black Clover Mobile update is scheduled for release on December 14, 2023. Following a short maintenance break slated from 1 AM UTC to 4 AM UTC on the specified date, this update is set to bring forth a myriad of captivating features, characters, and events. Whether it's the introduction of the formidable Black Asta or the revelation of Chapter 9: Witch Forest, the developers are going all out to guarantee players find themselves immersed in continually evolving gameplay.

This article provides all the details regarding this latest update.

Black Clover Mobile December 14 update details

New character and summons

The highlight of the update is the introduction of Black Asta to Black Clover Mobile. Players will be able to summon him through a limited banner using summon tickets. They can obtain a maximum of 200 tickets through free crystals in the shop. Additional these can be purchased using paid crystals or packs available in the shop.

Julius will also make a return to the game through a normal banner, providing players with another opportunity to add this powerful character to their roster.

Chapter 9: Witch Forest

With this upcoming update, fans will witness the incorporation Chapter 9, titled Witch Forest. As they embark on this fresh narrative, they can anticipate encountering a host of new challenges and plot twists, further enriching the Black Clover Mobile storyline.

Knights Arena: A new Guild War system

For the first time, Black Clover Mobile will introduce Knights Arena, a system that resembles an actual Guild War. While specific details remain undisclosed, they can anticipate intense battles and strategic gameplay as guilds compete for supremacy.

Guild Boss and Flekidna returns

The Guild Boss is making a comeback, and this time, players can look forward to an increased drop of coins. They should use this opportunity to stack up coins from their victory.

The Formidable Flekidna will return once again as the Skill Page Raid. Team up with fellow players to conquer this challenging event and reap the rewards.

Limited-time login event and new roulette event

A login event awaits players, offering limited Summon Tickets as rewards. Additionally, a new Roulette Event will add an element of chance to their Black Clover Mobile experience, allowing them to win exciting prizes.

New packs and Christmas housing

The update will bring a variety of new packs, including the "Limited Pickup Summon Ticket" and the "Black Asta All-in-one Pack." These will offer unique items and resources to enhance the gameplay. Furthermore, players can look forward to festive Christmas Housing, which will add a touch of holiday cheer to the game.

Equipment Transcendence system

Enhance your gear with the new Equipment Transcendence system. By feeding four identical gear pieces, players can unlock additional main stats. Furthermore, an extra sub-stat can be obtained, which can be rerolled up to three times using Yul. Players can further refine their gear by feeding in the same piece for additional rerolls.

New dishes and system improvements

Players can immerse themselves in the culinary world with new dishes introduced in the update. Additionally, they can enjoy various system improvements, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

In conclusion, the anticipation within the Black Clover Mobile community is palpable. It highlights the developers' commitment to provide fresh content and engaging features. Newcomers should prepare themself for the upcoming update with a beginner's guide to Black Clover Mobile.