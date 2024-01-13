Black Clover Mobile season 3 will arrive soon on the Global Server, and the community is excited about it. The Clover Academy will soon open its doors for a new batch of students, and three new characters will be introduced in the meta soon.

This article will cover the details of all the new characters in Black Clover Mobile Season 3.

All new Black Clover Mobile Season 3 characters

A post on the game's official X page on January 13, 2024, confirmed the arrival of Black Clover Mobile season 3 on the global server with a Preheat Trailer.

The game arrives with three new characters: Jack the Ripper, Charlotte, and Fuegoleon Vermillion.

Below are the features of all three characters:

Charlotte

With her First Skill (Rapid Thorns), she applies [Counterattack] to the ally with the strongest ATK for one turn (s).

Her Skill 2 (Preview and Review) grants her allies a 40% [Increased ATK] for two turns.

Her special skill (Instructor’s Skills) grants all allies a 60% chance to [Counterattack] for one turn.

Fuegoleon Vermillion

Ray of Extnction, his First Skill, inflicts 30% [Increase DMG Dealt] on an enemy already taking [Continuous Damage].

His Onslaught of the Flame Lion skill has a 50% chance to inflict [Burn] on an enemy, dealing continuous damage for two turns (s).

Vermillion’s Leo Rugiens skill attacks enemies after granting a 40% [Increased DMG Dealt] to an enemy taking [Continuous Damage] and will also inflict a [Burn] on the enemy.

Jack The Ripper

His Blade Attack has a 60% chance to inflict [Bleed] on enemies, dealing constant damage for two turns

His Enhanced Physical Ability grants [Increased PEN lv. 4] for two turn(s), [IncreasedCRIT Rate Lv. 4] for one turn (s), and has a 60% chance of [Increased SPF Lv. 1] for two turn(S).

His Special Attack, known as Death Scythe, has an 80% chance to inflict [Bleed] on the enemy, dealing continuous damage for two turns (S), and attacks after granting 10% [Increased CRIT DMG] for each active [Buff] present.

Note that these skills have not been confirmed for the global server.

While all three characters are interesting, the community is saving up pulls for Charlotte the most. While Vermillion and Jack the Ripper are both immensely powerful, Charlotte can be the master of this meta.

Check out the Black Clover Mobile tier list to track the other best-performing champions of the title in the current meta.